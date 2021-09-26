Three people were arrested after search warrants related to stolen property, burglary, and weapon violation cases in Dickinson Co.
DICKINSON, Kan. (WIBW) - Three people are behind bars after officials executed search warrants related to stolen property, burglary, drug and weapon violation cases. The Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office says on Friday morning, September 24, the Sheriff’s Office, Kansas Highway Patrol, and Salina Police Department executed search warrants related to stolen property, burglary, drug and weapons violations at a residence and property located at 2510 Oat Road, Chapman, Kansas.www.wibw.com
