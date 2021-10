DENVER (CBS4) – Denver International Airport was experiencing “busy TSA security lines” on Friday morning. Officials posted a notice on the airport’s website stating that wait times were as long as an hour on Friday morning. By noon the wait times had eased up considerably and the travel alert was removed. An image of the line at DIA on Friday morning. (credit: CBS) CBS4 reached out to airport officials for an explanation of why the security lines were so long and their response was that they were “experiencing a busy banks of flights.” (credit: CBS) The airport asked that travelers arrive at the airport at least 2 hours in advance of their flights. “Our guidance is for passengers to always arrive inside DEN (not parking, but actually inside the airport) at least two hours in advance of their boarding time,” an airport spokesperson said in an email.

DENVER, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO