Mike Anderson, Saint John's, Big East Conference, Butler Bulldogs men's basketball, St. John's. Mike Anderson has been coach st St. John’s for just two seasons now and had established a new identity in the program. They play fast, aggressive and hound the opposition up and down the court. The team was only 16-11 and finished 69th (nice) in the KenPom last year but they were top 10 in tempo and steals. The thing that was absent from the picture though was consistency. Only a week after jolly-stomping Villanova the Johnnies lost to a miserable Butler team in OT and then lost to DePaul which never looks good. When forcing their tempo on the opposition St John’s can run with anyone but their offense can run them into trouble very easily.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 8 DAYS AGO