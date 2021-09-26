CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Boy killed in homecoming parade mishap

By Kathianne Boniello
New York Post
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA 12-year-old died after he fell off a homecoming parade float and was then run over, according to reports. The boy, Kage McDonald, was in the parade at the Westwood Community School in Sloan, Iowa, about 24 minutes south of Sioux City, when the fatal Friday accident happened. He was...

nypost.com

insideedition.com

12-Year-Old Boy Dies After Falling Off Parade Float at School's Homecoming Parade

A 12-year-old Iowa boy has tragically died after falling off a parade float during his junior high school’s homecoming event in a heartbreaking accident, according to a published report. Kage McDonald, who was identified by the school superintendent, had reportedly fallen off the float he was riding on and was...
ACCIDENTS
Tahlequah Daily Press

Students parade down main street for homecoming

The 2021 Tahlequah Homecoming Parade moved through downtown Friday, as participants from all of Tahlequah Public Schools' sites represented their various organizations. This year’s parade took on new meaning after the 2020 homecoming was shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic. With lifted spirits, students were supported by parents, family, neighbors, and classmates in an event that left smiles on the faces of those who participated and attended.
TAHLEQUAH, OK
edglentoday.com

Edwardsville Homecoming Parade Returns On September 29

EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville High School Homecoming Parade is back this year and it will start at 6 p.m. Wednesday, September 29. The parade will begin at Eden Church and work its way down Main Street in Edwardsville to St. Louis Street before ending at Lincoln Middle School. “Everyone is...
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
New York Post

NYC scooter operator killed in accident: NYPD

An electric scooter driver was killed early Saturday in the Bronx when he lost control of his ride, slammed into a cement median — and the vehicle “landed on top of him,” police said. Felipe Fisher of the Bronx was operating an “electric sitdown scooter” westbound on Webster Avenue near...
BRONX, NY
