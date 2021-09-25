Scenic Hike Up Mt. Beacon to the Tower and Back (Vigorous)

Registration is required for this activity. Registration is requested on Meetup by clicking on the Register Now link above in order to manage group size and ensure a safe and fun hike. On this beautiful fall day in the Hudson Highlands we get to see ruins of the old Casino and incline railway on Beacon Mountain, as well as commanding views of the surrounding mountains and Hudson River from the Fire Tower. The hike ends in Beacon where we can explore a vibrant Main Street with unique shops and restaurants. Hourly train service to Manhattan is provided on the scenic Metro-North Hudson line. After a brief shuttle to the trailhead, we ascend the very steep Casino trail, with sustained elevation gain of about 1000 feet. After reaching the top of Mount Beacon, we continue along the Casino trail to the Fire Tower. We then retrace our steps part of the way back, but exit the woods on the Fishkill Ridge trail, which is a short distance to the cars. Hike may be extended for those who wish, on scenic trails by AMC leader, Harris, who is expected to join us. This hike is rated as vigorous under the AMC rating system. We will hike at a steady, brisk pace over a distance of 7 miles, with some steep hills on hiking trails in the woods and on rocky terrain. Cumulative elevation gain will be approximately 1750 feet. Therefore, this hike is not suitable for beginners or slower hikers, who may not be able to keep up with the group. Hikers should wear hiking boots, have at least 2 quarts of water/sports drinks along with lunch, and be in good condition to complete a strenuous hike (Per AMC policy our hikes are intended for adults 18 years and older, and dogs are not permitted, unless indicated otherwise). AMC Covid policy requires all participants to comply with CDC guidelines. Rain or even questionable forecast, as well as wet and slippery rocks, may cancel or modify; check website for latest updates. We meet at the Beacon Railroad Station parking lot in Beacon. The transportation information for both public transportation leaving from Grand Central and cars (AMC Trans code: 5F on the AMC New York-North Jersey website) is indicated below. Please purchase a one way ticket since there may be rides back to the city offered. (Drivers please park in the free train station parking lot. Short shuttle to trailhead-please wear masks during shuttle- after signing in). 5. 8:45 a.m. METRO-NORTH Poughkeepsie train from GCT. F. Beacon, Dutchess CO., NY. Arr. 10:26. Meet in the northbound commuter parking lot.