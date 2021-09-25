CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scenic Hike Up Mt. Beacon to the Tower and Back (Vigorous)

Cover picture for the articleRegistration is required for this activity. Registration is requested on Meetup by clicking on the Register Now link above in order to manage group size and ensure a safe and fun hike. On this beautiful fall day in the Hudson Highlands we get to see ruins of the old Casino and incline railway on Beacon Mountain, as well as commanding views of the surrounding mountains and Hudson River from the Fire Tower. The hike ends in Beacon where we can explore a vibrant Main Street with unique shops and restaurants. Hourly train service to Manhattan is provided on the scenic Metro-North Hudson line. After a brief shuttle to the trailhead, we ascend the very steep Casino trail, with sustained elevation gain of about 1000 feet. After reaching the top of Mount Beacon, we continue along the Casino trail to the Fire Tower. We then retrace our steps part of the way back, but exit the woods on the Fishkill Ridge trail, which is a short distance to the cars. Hike may be extended for those who wish, on scenic trails by AMC leader, Harris, who is expected to join us. This hike is rated as vigorous under the AMC rating system. We will hike at a steady, brisk pace over a distance of 7 miles, with some steep hills on hiking trails in the woods and on rocky terrain. Cumulative elevation gain will be approximately 1750 feet. Therefore, this hike is not suitable for beginners or slower hikers, who may not be able to keep up with the group. Hikers should wear hiking boots, have at least 2 quarts of water/sports drinks along with lunch, and be in good condition to complete a strenuous hike (Per AMC policy our hikes are intended for adults 18 years and older, and dogs are not permitted, unless indicated otherwise). AMC Covid policy requires all participants to comply with CDC guidelines. Rain or even questionable forecast, as well as wet and slippery rocks, may cancel or modify; check website for latest updates. We meet at the Beacon Railroad Station parking lot in Beacon. The transportation information for both public transportation leaving from Grand Central and cars (AMC Trans code: 5F on the AMC New York-North Jersey website) is indicated below. Please purchase a one way ticket since there may be rides back to the city offered. (Drivers please park in the free train station parking lot. Short shuttle to trailhead-please wear masks during shuttle- after signing in). 5. 8:45 a.m. METRO-NORTH Poughkeepsie train from GCT. F. Beacon, Dutchess CO., NY. Arr. 10:26. Meet in the northbound commuter parking lot.

Cold Spring to Beacon Hike, with Brewery Visit at the End (Strenuous)

Registration is required for this activity. Autumn is back, so let's take advantage of the cooler temperatures and enjoy a brisk and challenging hike in the rugged Hudson Highlands State Park. We will spend most of the day summiting and descending steep slopes, starting with Mt Taurus, Breakneck Ridge and ending with Mt Beacon. We will take short breaks to refuel and enjoy the views. After the hike we will stop in the town of Beacon for craft beers and food. All in all, we will hike approximately 11 miles and up to 3000 feet of elevation gain, which makes this a relatively strenuous hike that is not suitable for beginners. So far, the forecast for Saturday is a mix of sun and clouds with temperatures in the low 70s. Please come prepared with adequate hydration and snacks. If you have any questions about this hike feel free to let me know. Once you are registered, wait for an email from me (Dimitri Akrivos dakrivos@gmail.com) on the day before the hike providing instructions about where and when to meet. Taking public transportation is an option, and details will be included in my email. Please note that this is a through-hike, which starts in Cold Spring and ends in Beacon. If you're driving to the trailhead, you'll have to coordinate a ride back to your car at the end of the hike. COVID-19 Reminder: This virus is unfortunately still in our midst. All participants must 1) be Covid-free to their knowledge, 2) carry hand sanitizer of at least 60% alcohol, 3) carry face masks and 4) be prepared to practice social distancing. AMC Covid policy requires all participants to comply with CDC outdoor guidelines. https://www.outdoors.org/policies-covid/
4 Best Scenic Hiking Trails On The Oregon Coast

The Oregon Coast has miles of scenic trails for hikers of every skill level. It all depends what kind of adventure you’re looking for and what kind of views you want to soak in. Do you want an easygoing walk on the beach with wide-open views of the crashing waves?...
Mt Garfield fall hike

Registration is required for this activity. Join us on an early fall 10 mile hike to the summit of Mt Garfield via the Garfield trail. The trail gradually inclines to the base of the summit. The final 0.2 miles requires a steep rock scramble and boulder hop to the base of the remains of the summit tower. The open summit provides some great views of Franconia notch. This is considered a strenuous hike based on distance and elevation gain. Only hikers with recent (past 3 months) NH 4K experience will be considered for this hike. Our pace will be slow to moderate, about 1.5 mph. This is a group hike; we will only go as fast as the slowest hiker. the trip will be limited to six participants and the two leaders. Please register with trip leaders below. We will follow any COVID-19 requirements consistent with state/local guidelies. Participants will receive additional detailed information (including meeting location and time)via email approximately 1 week before the hike date.
Westmoreland Sanctuary in Westchester (Easy)

Registration is not required for this activity. However, you may wish to contact the leader(s) if you have any questions. 2-hour hike. About 4 miles. Leader's choice of trails. Easy pace (2-2.5 mph). Retirees welcome. New hikers welcome. Guests who can keep the pace are welcome. No dogs. No attendance limit. Meet 10 a.m. in the parking lot. Bring poles if you have them. Good weather expected. Sign-in (register) day of the hike. Hike Leader: Steve Galla, 914-953-2222. texting preferred except day of hike. Then call. Directions: Meet at Westmoreland Sanctuary, 260 Chestnut Ridge Rd. Mount Kisco, NY 10549.
Wapack Hike #1

Registration is required for this activity. This is the first of 2 hikes that will take us end to end on the Wapack trail in southern NH. This hike is a beautiful Ridgeline walk from Watatic in Massachusetts to Temple Road in Sharon NH. On the hike we will cover approximately 10 miles with 2,000' of elevation gain. Pace will be a moderate 1.5 to 2.0 mph with regular stops along the way. Participants must be fit, & experience hikers. This hike involves shuttling cars. We will follow CDC Corvid protocol. The second hike in the series is scheduled for Saturday, October 16th.
Bear Mountain Circular (Vigorous)

Registration is not required for this activity. However, you may wish to contact the leader(s) if you have any questions. In 1923, NYNJ Trail Conference volunteers built the 1st section of the Appalachian Trail at Bear Mountain State Park. On Saturday, we'll get to hike a portion of this trail and enjoy some really nice Fall Hudson River views. I plan to start the hike from the Bear Mountain Inn going South on the AT up the steps of Bear Mountain to the Perkins Fire Tower. After a quick break, we'll continue South towards West Mountain where we'll find a lunch spot with some nice views. From there we'll continue south on the AT until we get to The Timp Torne trail which will take us to The Timp, our last summit of the day (and yes more great views). Finally, we will head back to the Bear Mountain Inn via the 1777 trail, passing thru Doodletown. Overall, expect a 10 mile hike with about 2500 feet of elevation gain. Drivers: Meet at the Bear Mountain Inn. There are several parking options: (1) park at the Bear Mountain Inn and pay a $10 parking fee (2) If you're coming from the East side of the Hudson, park near Anthony's Nose along route 9D just North of the Bear Mountain Bridge and walk over the Bear Mountain Bridge to the Bear Mountain Inn. The walk takes about 25 minutes and has exceptional views of the Hudson. (3) If you're coming from the West side of the Hudson, park at the Iona Island parking area along route 9W and hike to the Bear Mountain Inn going North on the Cornell Mine Trail. Please arrive by 10:15. The Leader will be driving. Bus Riders: Take the 8:45 Coach USA bus from the Port Authority to the Bear Mountain Inn, arriving at 10:15. Do not purchase a return trip ticket b/c rides may be offered back to the city or back to a nearby train station. Note that the only return bus trip from Bear Mountain to the Port Authority leaves Bear Mountain at 5:19. Please bring at least 2 liters of water, lunch, hiking boots/trail shoes, sunscreen and poles if you have them. This is a vigorous hike and would be rated 3D10 under the old system. COVID-19 Reminder: This virus is unfortunately still in our midst. All participants must 1) be Covid-free to their knowledge, 2) carry hand sanitizer of at least 60% alcohol, 3) carry face masks and 4) be prepared to practice social distancing. AMC Covid policy requires all participants to comply with CDC outdoor guidelines. https://www.outdoors.org/policies-covid/
Welcoming the Fall in Harriman State Park (Moderate)

Registration is required for this activity. Autumn is a great time to visit Harriman! This is an approximately 8 mile hike (this includes the flat walk on a road to and from the trailhead) to Parker Cabin Mountain and a stop at Lake Skenonto. We'll hike at moderate pace but there are elevation gains and losses and this is not a beginner hike. You must come prepared with hiking boots, 2 liters of water and food. You must be able to hike with a day back for 5-6 hours at a time. Note: As this hike starts at the Tuxedo Station, it is accessible by public transportation from NYC and our start time assumes some folks will be arriving by train. Registration on Meetup is required. Please click on link above. Please note that there is a participant limit and a wait list. If you cannot attend after registering, please take yourself off the list so that someone from the wait list can attend. COVID-19 Reminder: This virus is unfortunately still in our midst. All participants must 1) be Covid-free to their knowledge, 2) carry hand sanitizer of at least 60% alcohol, 3) carry face masks and 4) be prepared to practice social distancing. AMC Covid policy requires all participants to comply with CDC outdoor guidelines. https://www.outdoors.org/policies-covid/
Lake Tiorati Hike (Vigorous)

Registration is required for this activity. Please contact registrar below. Time to catch some early fall color. The hike begins at 930 AM at the Lake TIorati parking area Old rating is 3C8; new one is vigorous. Approx. 8 miles at a generally brisk pace, and with varying degrees of hilliness. Route determined by who and how many sign up. Bring boots, lunch, water and yes - bug spray NO DOGS. COVID-19 Reminder: This virus is unfortunately still in our midst. All participants must 1) be Covid-free to their knowledge, 2) carry hand sanitizer of at least 60% alcohol, 3) carry face masks and 4) be prepared to practice social distancing. AMC Covid policy requires all participants to comply with CDC outdoor guidelines. https://www.outdoors.org/policies-covid/
Sunday Hike in the Catskill Park (NY) (Moderate to Vigorous)

Registration is required for this activity. Enjoy a great day hike in the Catskill Park as the days grow cooler and the leaves start to change color. Actual hike itinerary TBD, but expect about 8 to 10 miles round-trip with 1500 to 2000 feet of elevation gain. Moderate pace but some fairly steep inclines, narrow trails, etc. A moderate bushwhack can be arranged if participants want a bigger challenge. No public transportation. Ride shares can be arranged between participants. Limited to 4 experienced participants (this is most definitely *not* a beginner-friendly hike). Registration required. Must sign AMC waiver and COVID safety agreements. COVID-19 Reminder: This virus is unfortunately still in our midst. All participants must 1) be Covid-free to their knowledge, 2) carry hand sanitizer of at least 60% alcohol, 3) carry face masks and 4) be prepared to practice social distancing. AMC Covid policy requires all participants to comply with CDC outdoor guidelines. https://www.outdoors.org/policies-covid/
French Creek Sunday Morning Hike (vigorous)

French Creek State Park Playground (800 feet SW of French Creek Hopewell Lake boat ramp),. Registration is not required for this activity. However, you may wish to contact the leader(s) if you have any questions. Please note:. In order to comply with Pennsylvania Youth Protection Laws, all children under 18...
Pochuck Boardwalk & Stairway to Heaven - Wawayanda Mountain (2C7+)

Registration is required for this activity. Please contact leader(s). In order to comply with Pennsylvania Youth Protection Laws, all children under 18 years of age must be accompanied by their parent or legal guardian. This policy applies for all events offered by the Delaware Valley Chapter as well as any other chapter events within the state of Pennsylvania.
Pocahontas State Park Chapter Weekend Gathering - Camping, Hiking, Biking, and More

Registration is required for this activity. Join the Potomac Chapter for a weekend of camping, hiking, biking, paddling, and more! Plus plenty of time for outdoor socializing with other outdoor enthusiasts! The Chapter is celebrating being outside! Join us for a weekend of fun in Virginia's biggest state park -- Pocahontas State Park -- just southwest of Richmond. Pocohontas not only has 90-plus miles of trails, but it also has some of the best mountain biking around and three lakes for paddling! In addition to a variety of hikes, we'll have mountain biking and paddling trips. We'll also have other group and individual activities all weekend (think scavenger hunts, paddling intro sessions, birdwatching, s'mores, and a service project), leader activities (for chapter leaders and leaders in training), leave no trace workshops, and a bunch of other activities - let us know what you'd like to see offered. Full schedule TBD, but will be posted on the Chapter website and emailed to those who have registered. CAMPING: The Chapter has reserved a number of campsites. Campsites are hard to come by these days, so we encourage folks who have extra space at their site to share! Each site permits a maximum of 2 tents, 2 cars, and 6 people. Sites are available for 2 nights (Fri/Sat) or 3 nights (Thurs/Fri/Sat). OTHER LODGING: Pocahontas is in Chesterfield, VA. There are lodging options (hotels) in the area available for those who don't live in the nearby and would like to join us for the weekend activities, but prefer not to camp. FEES: $60/campsite for 3 nights $30/shared campsite for 3 nights $40/campsite for 2 nights $20/shared campsite for 2 nights Free to participate w/o camping (+ park entrance fee) REGISTRATION: Advance registration is required. Please click register now and complete the registration form. Space to camp is limited so register early. Once you register, you will receive an email explaining next steps, including how to pay for your campsite via the Chapter website. Once you have registered and paid (if you are camping), your registration will be confirmed by the leader. CANCELLATION POLICY: Full refund if cancelled by August 30; 50% refund if cancelled by September 20; no refund thereafter. Note regarding COVID-19: AMC follows state and federal regulations regarding COVID-19, and recommends, but does not require, vaccination. Leaders will not inquire about vaccination status. This event will likely include unvaccinated children and we encourage attendees be cognizant of that fact, especially for any indoor activities. For more on the AMC's COVID-19 policies, visit outdoors.org/policies-covid/.
Day hike of Mt. Whiteface (4,020 feet) and Passaconaway (4,043 feet)

Registration is required for this activity. Join us for a day hike of two NH 48 4,000 footers. We will hike Mt Whiteface and Passaconaway in a clockwise loop to gain really nice outlooks (the actual summits of both have no view). As we approach the ledges before the summit of Whiteface expect a steep trail and a scramble up rough rocky terrain in the last .3 miles to a ledge. We will continue along a high ridge trail that connects Whiteface to Passaconaway, joining Dicey Mill's trail to the summit and then descend via the same trail. The precipitous ledges on the south summit of Whiteface probably gave the mountain its name, and provides hikers with magnificent views slightly off the true summit. Passaconaway was named for a legendary sachem of the Penacooks, who ruled at the time of the arrival of the first European settlers. The mountain is very densely wooded. The hike is 11.3 miles with elevation gain of 3,750 feet and should take us about 8 hours, at a moderate hiking pace between 1.5-2mph. In case of emergency we ask that all participants bring a mask. We will not require the use of face masks on this trip, following the rescinding of restrictions by MA and NH, although we note that masks are still advised for unvaccinated individuals whenever 6' distancing with others cannot be maintained. Please bring at least 2 liters of water, snacks, in addition to dressing with layers and wearing shoes with soles that have traction/grip to best deal with the steep rock. sneakers may not give you sufficient grip. To address unforeseen challenges such as adverse weather, unacceptable trail conditions or excessive crowding, the planned trip destination, activity and/or meeting place and time may be modified. In that event, participants may elect to join in that activity or opt out.
Hike at Stevens Property

Registration is required for this activity. Join us for an out-and-back-with-loop hike, approximately four miles, to explore the Stevens Property in Huntington and Westhampton. Please click on the links to learn more about the property, get directions, and view a trail map with topographical lines. More detail, including a confirmation of meeting time and location, as well as a trail condition update, will be emailed to all registered participants. Ending time is approximate! If the hike is canceled, individuals on the registered participant list will be notified by 7:00 AM on the day of the hike. Description from the web page: "A longer 4-mile loop trail and a shorter 1.2 mile loop trail provide many recreation options on the Stevens Property, off of Pisgah Road in Huntington and Rhodes Road in Westhampton. These trails wind through a wooded landscape studded with hundreds of large boulders covered in mosses, ferns and lichens. They climb up and down steep slopes and cross a moist stream valley in three places. Other features include a very early cellar hole and maple sugarhouse ruin. Expect lots of early spring wildflowers and a great variety of ferns, and look for signs of moose, deer, bear, coyote, porcupine, and many other mammals." Requirements of the hike include proper footwear (sturdy, closed-toe shoes, hiking shoes if you have them), snacks and lunch, water (two liters should be enough for the average hiker), rain gear (if forecast calls for precipitation), and hiking poles if you use them. Dress in layers. Avoid cotton as it does not dry once wet. Please bring an appropriate face covering to be worn when in close proximity to those outside your circle of contacts. The hike will begin following an important "trail talk".
backpacker.com

Best Hikes Ever: Logging Lake Trail, MT

A lake all to yourself in Glacier National Park, at the height of summer tourist season? Sounds impossible. But that’s just what you’ll get at Logging Lake, a 25.6-mile out-and-back bisecting the area between Lake McDonald and Waterton Lake. The trail is pretty easygoing, the camping is good, and the fishing is even better. Winding along the north shore of Logging Lake, between Adair and Logging Ridges, the trail stays mostly in the forest, but that low elevation means it opens earlier and stays hikeable later than most of the park’s trails. Bald eagles often swoop down to scoop cutthroat trout out of the lake, while above the wooded hills bordering the water 8- and 9,000-foot peaks raise snow-scattered summit pyramids to the sky. The best campsite comes at the very end, right next to Grace Lake, which shines like a diamond between ominous giants Mt. Geduhn (8,375 feet) and Vulture Peak (9,638 feet). Both whitefish and cutthroat trout can be found in Grace Lake; bring along your fishing pole to catch your own dinner right from the shore.
