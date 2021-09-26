Notre Dame QB Jack Coan avoids serious ankle injury

After the Wisconsin turnover, Notre Dame was in business at the ND 49. On 1st and 10, with 7:06 left in the first half, Jack Coan couldn’t find Michael Mayer toward the sideline. On 2nd and 10, Coan threw toward Chris Tyree, but the ball was batted in the air and intercepted by Leo Chenal. However, the refs called pass interference on the play. It gives the Fighting Irish new life. On 1st and 10 from the UW 48, Chris Tyree rushed up the middle and picked up 5 yards. On 2nd and 5, Jack Coan hit Tyree short and he picked up 6 yards and a first down. On 1st and 10 from the UW 37, Coan connected with Michael Mayer for 6 yards to the UW 31. Before the 2nd down play, Notre Dame center Jarrett Patterson was called for a snap infraction. On 2nd and 9, Coan threw deep to Kevin Austin for the 36-yard touchdown, who made a terrific grab while being covered tight by the Badger cornerback. Notre Dame leads Wisconsin, 10-3.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 7 DAYS AGO