English Dub Review: How a Realist Hero Rebuilt the Kingdom “Well Fed, Well Regarded”

OVERVIEW (SPOILERS) Hikari formally joins the team and gets to know the 502nd. Did this episode look a bit cheaper than the others? Or did I just forget how this series always looks because of the week off between dubbed episodes? Either way, we’re at the halfway point of this comedic parody series, and since it’s an even numbered episode, this week its back to the 502nd and Hikari instead of Yoshika and the 501st. This gives a chance to get to know this team better, or at least to some extent compared to their spin-off show that I have never seen. There are even some characters who I haven’t seen yet since we’ve kind of been drip feeding them in as this show as gone on. I do get some sense of their group dynamic, though I imagine it’s not nearly as comprehensive as if I just went ahead and watched Brave Witches. Though I guess that’s what happens when you watch a parody version of a show instead of the show itself. You’re simply not going to get a genuine look at how these characters are meant to be portrayed at their best, just flanderized watered down versions for these comedy bits. And it’s not like the odd numbered episodes with the Strike Witches have been all that funny either, so maybe this is just not a great parody show overall.

TV SERIES ・ 14 DAYS AGO