CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Comics

English Dub Review: How a Realist Hero Rebuilt the Kingdom “Well Fed, Well Regarded”

By Ben Schmidt
bubbleblabber.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe dish that had everyone freaking out was a gellin. Which are essentially slime enemies from RPGs. Poncho cuts them into strips and boils them. This process basically makes gellin udon so Souma is getting all the tastes of home. Hakuya is now going to be the Prime Minister and the first thing he asks of Souma is to take a day off. Souma takes this opportunity to go on a date with Liscia.

www.bubbleblabber.com

Comments / 0

Related
bubbleblabber.com

English Dub Review: Kageki Shojo!!”The Teddy Bear”

This episode gets to the root of Ai’s hatred for men when a traumatic experience in Ai’s past leads to her cold disposition, her decision to join JPX, and her fall from grace…. Our Take. Normally we don’t get the obligatory flashback in an anime until a much later episode,...
COMICS
bubbleblabber.com

English Dub Review: The Dungeon of Black Company “Crazy Death March”

Shia is determined to continue being a loyal corporate soldier, despite Kinji’s best efforts. However, the company, and the dungeon it manages, seem to have a much more complex plan for her…. Our Take. For the first subplot, It felt like quite an undertaking for Kinji to come up with...
TV & VIDEOS
bubbleblabber.com

English Dub Review: I’m Standing on a Million Lives “The Island That Flows”

Everything goes from bad to worse. An earthquake causes a volcanic eruption which then causes a tsunami. Iu gets distracted and killed by the orc queen, who also throws her body in the ocean which makes it so she cannot respawn. To make matters even worse a dragon was slumbering in the volcano but has now been woken up. How will our heroes get out of this mess?
COMICS
bubbleblabber.com

English Dub Review: Strike Witches – World Witches Take Off! “502nd, You’re Joining the Team?”

OVERVIEW (SPOILERS) Hikari formally joins the team and gets to know the 502nd. Did this episode look a bit cheaper than the others? Or did I just forget how this series always looks because of the week off between dubbed episodes? Either way, we’re at the halfway point of this comedic parody series, and since it’s an even numbered episode, this week its back to the 502nd and Hikari instead of Yoshika and the 501st. This gives a chance to get to know this team better, or at least to some extent compared to their spin-off show that I have never seen. There are even some characters who I haven’t seen yet since we’ve kind of been drip feeding them in as this show as gone on. I do get some sense of their group dynamic, though I imagine it’s not nearly as comprehensive as if I just went ahead and watched Brave Witches. Though I guess that’s what happens when you watch a parody version of a show instead of the show itself. You’re simply not going to get a genuine look at how these characters are meant to be portrayed at their best, just flanderized watered down versions for these comedy bits. And it’s not like the odd numbered episodes with the Strike Witches have been all that funny either, so maybe this is just not a great parody show overall.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dub#Realist#English
bubbleblabber.com

English Dub Season Review: Shadows House Season One

The Shadows, characterized by their pitch-black appearance and tendency to emit soot when agitated, are a family of nobles who reside in a colossal manor deep within the mountains far from other humans. When a Shadow child is nearly of age, they are assigned a Living Doll who acts not only as their attendant but also as their second half—the faces they could have had if not for their complexion.
TV SERIES
bubbleblabber.com

English Dub Review: The Bizarre Stories of Professor Zarbi “Terror on the Farm”; “The Flying Canoe”; “Camping Sucks”; “Lovestruck”

Professor Zarbi and his assistant Benjamin are called to an old farm after a monster has been digging holes and stealing gold. After luring the beast in, Zarbi knows precisely what he is dealing with, The Blue Boar. Uncovering the origins of the greedy pig, the only mystery left is what happened to its beloved treasure.
TV & VIDEOS
bubbleblabber.com

English Dub Review: Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kun “Magical Beasts Attack”

OVERVIEW (SPOILERS) The Six Fingers begin their plan to destroy Walter Park with magical beasts and releasing all the prisoners to find Kirio. The students with Kalego try fighting off one of the beasts but find their powers don’t do much. Meanwhile, Iruma and his group find themselves trapped from the attack, with Iruma starting to feel an emotion he rarely feels: anger.
COMICS
bubbleblabber.com

English Dub Review: Tokyo Revengers: “No way”

Overview: Takemichi (AJ Beckles) and Chifuyu team up to investigate Kisaki and hopefully help Baji (Lucien Dodge) in his undercover reconnaissance. Our Take: Baji intercepting Valhalla in order to out Kisaki is a whole lot more sound than believing Kazutora is actually in his right mind and makes a sensible U-turn away from this twisted game of topsy-turvy madness. There needed to be an absurdly understandable reason as to why Baji would sympathize with Kazutora after what he did to Mikey’s older brother. Rather than go for convoluted and unconvincing tales that would have more than likely been unsatisfying, it keeps Kazutora’s motivation delusional as the character is.
COMICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Comics
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
bubbleblabber.com

English Dub Review: Life Lessons with Uramichi Oniisan “Long, Hot Summer”

The Maman crew are tasked with shooting a summer preview video. The only problem is it’s the middle of winter. No problem for someone tough like Uramichi! Iketeru catches a cold from it, however, making the crew have to pick up the slack. Something must be going around because Kumatani gets sick as well and everyone seems to have a reason to think it’s their fault.
COMICS
bubbleblabber.com

English Dub Review: Getter Robo Arc “The Dragons Descendant”

Takuma and the gang get sent on a secret mission to the Dinosaur Empire after Sho Tachibana shows up. She was there to pick up Kamui when he was a child with Jin. It looks like she’s running the show now. Meanwhile, the navy attacks some invading forces but the missiles they fire get sent back to them through a teleporter. A mysterious robot shows up covered in shadows. While charging up a big attack the shadows dissipate revealing the robot to be Shin Getter.
COMICS
bubbleblabber.com

English Dub Review: My Hero Academia “Sad Man’s Parade”

Twice breaks free of his trauma and uses his powers to their fullest. It’s not just heroes that have ultimate moves anymore! He does his best to rescue everyone but everything looks like it will come down to a showdown between Re-Destro and Shigaraki. Our Take:. This episode was really...
COMICS
bubbleblabber.com

English Dub Review: Back Arrow “When People Want Peace, What Does God Want?”

Granedger hosts a signing ceremony to become an independent nation. As the world’s powers gather on the ship, Arrow and Shu visit Rekka for some awkward diplomacy…. Lots of events occur within this episode. From signing the peace treaty to the Lingalind by making everyone attended the Granedger United ceremony, to Shu messing around with revengeful Ren who clearly still has a lot of anger problems. She really has a hard time controlling her emotions. To the ex-prime minister Tae pulling up with his own dreadnought.
TV SERIES
bubbleblabber.com

English Dub Review: Sorcerous Stabber Orphan “The Death Instructors”

OVERVIEW (SPOILERS) Orphen is left to drown after the fight and is rescued by Azalie, but he spiritually connects with one of the sources of magic. Majic and Claiomh retreat and attempt to get help, but are captured. OUR TAKE. Down to the final three episodes of this series and...
TV SERIES
bubbleblabber.com

English Dub Review: Back Arrow “Is This How They Rise Up?”

Tae Howa threatens Rekka and the Edger people in a huge flying dreadnaught with the backing of Rudolf Conductore. Zetsu withdraws Rekka from the talks and Back Arrow attacks the dreadnaught with Muga, but cannot reach Howa who has securely protected himself. Atlee calls Arrow back to Granedger to meet a cloaked member of the Lind Faith who states that The Founder has foretold of Arrow’s arrival as the Newcomer and invites him to Epitaph Mountain which is beyond the Wall…
TV SERIES
bubbleblabber.com

English Dub Review: Higurashi – When They Cry: Sotsu “Cotton-Revealing Chapter, Part 3”

OVERVIEW (SPOILERS) In her berserk state, Mion ends up killing Oryou and Kimiyoshi while trying to interrogate them about the vast conspiracy she thinks that the Three Great Families have put together to make people who go against their traditions disappear. But when she finally targets and kills Rika, Satoko gets concerned she might have gone into hiding. It’s only once she knows for sure that Rika is dead that she kills Mion and then herself, resetting the timeline once again.
COMICS
bubbleblabber.com

English Dub Review: To Your Eternity “The Children’s Dreams”

Fushi in a rough intense battle just barely manages to take down the Nokkers. Later, he opens up to the others, and they discuss their dreams and pasts…. We finally get the long-awaited backstory of Tonari the weaver girl whose dream in her youth was to surprise her dad, and at the age of 7, it looks as if her family’s got it all together. But to quote the Joker, “All it takes is one bad day”. Lucky for Tonari, she met some other kids that were in the same position as her, so they started hanging out together and they all have dreams that they want to do once they successfully escape out of Jananda.
COMBAT SPORTS
bubbleblabber.com

English Dub Review: Mother of the Goddess’ Dormitory (Uncensored): “Serene the Shut-in / The Goddess Dormitory Goes on Vacation”

Overview: Koushi (Brittany Karbowski) along with Frey (Melody Spade), Mineru (Carli Mosier), Atena (Christina Kelly) and Kiriya (Katelyn Barr) try to come up with a way to make Serene (Natalie Rial) feel at peace with the moon while away on their trip. Later, the gang go on vacation but Atena mistakenly books their stay at a creepy inn with an ominous presence.
TV SERIES
bubbleblabber.com

English Dub Review: Scarlet Nexus “A Doomed Future”

Kasane and her cohorts find themselves in a strange reality. They encounter an adult man who looks like Yuito, and discover that they’ve traveled 50 years into the future. Yuito admits that he’s done terrible things after taking over from his assisnated father, and pleads with Kasane to kill him. She travels back into the past just in time to get caught by the younger Yuito holding the knife on his father.
TV SERIES
bubbleblabber.com

English Dub Review: My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom! X “Love for the Younger Brothers Poured Forth…”

The day after the resolution of Catarina Claes’s kidnapping, the first prince, Jeffrey Stuart, passionately speaks of his love for his younger brothers to his fiancée, Susanna Randall. At the same time, Geordo and Alan are in the student council office, reminiscing about their childhood days with their older brothers…
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy