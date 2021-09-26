English Dub Review: My Hero Academia “Tenko Shimura: Origin”
Twice is trying to double Toga so he can give her a blood transfusion. Re-Destro shows just how powerful his quirk is especially for a businessman. His power allows him to store up his stress and unleash it as power. He damages Shigaraki’s hand but Shigaraki is having an awakening and his power has changed. We got a flashback of Shigaraki’s origin, his power manifested in a heartbreaking way. He accidentally killed his dog, sister, mother, and grandparents.www.bubbleblabber.com
