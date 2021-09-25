CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
English Dub Review: The Dungeon of Black Company “Transfer”

By David King
 8 days ago

Kinji awakens and meets Ranga, the cross-dressing male elf priestess who summoned him, and Zazel, the fanatical leader of an underground human village living in a city created thousands of years ago by the advanced Calonian civilization. Zazel reveals 300 years previously an evil corporation took over the world and threatens Kinji into defeating them. Kinji realizes he is actually in Amuria 300 years in the future and the evil corporation is Raiza’ha…

English Dub Review: The Honor at Magic High School Episodes 3 & 4

Honoka and Shizuku encounter an unexpected problem during freshman rush week when the older students try to recruit the best freshmen for specific school clubs…. After a shocking twist where freshmen’s admission test scores are leaked. Honoka, Shizuku, and Eimi pursue the guilty culprits by themselves without informing Miyuki to ensure that things don’t go out of control. However, two of them may get kidnapped before they can out the truth behind the attacks…
Anime News Network

GKIDS Reveals Future Boy Conan Anime's English Dub Cast

GKIDS announced the English dub cast on Friday for its new 4K restored Blu-ray Disc release of Hayao Miyazaki and Nippon Animation's Future Boy Conan anime. The Blu-ray Disc is available for pre-order and will ship on November 16. The series will also be available digitally on November 16. The...
English Dub Review: The World Ends with You The Animation “The Reapers’ Game”

Based on the hit Nintendo DS game from Square Enix, The story follows a boy named Neku Sakuraba who awakens in the bustling city of Shibuya. Later, Neku finds himself holding two black pins that enable him to read the minds of people around him. However, these pins also give him the ability to see hostile creatures known as the “Noise,” which are capable of “erasing” people from existence.
English Dub Review: Kageki Shojo!!”Tears Overwritten”

As a direct continuation of the emotionally charged events of episode 3, Sarasa and Ai’s confrontation with a random dude that Ai previously had issues with. Only…he’s here to apologize to Ai, which is a bitter pill to swallow considering her previous and unresolved trauma surrounding her screwed-up family past…
English Dub Review: Sorcerous Stabber Orphan “The Death Instructors”

OVERVIEW (SPOILERS) Orphen is left to drown after the fight and is rescued by Azalie, but he spiritually connects with one of the sources of magic. Majic and Claiomh retreat and attempt to get help, but are captured. OUR TAKE. Down to the final three episodes of this series and...
English Dub Review: Tokyo Revengers: “No way”

Overview: Takemichi (AJ Beckles) and Chifuyu team up to investigate Kisaki and hopefully help Baji (Lucien Dodge) in his undercover reconnaissance. Our Take: Baji intercepting Valhalla in order to out Kisaki is a whole lot more sound than believing Kazutora is actually in his right mind and makes a sensible U-turn away from this twisted game of topsy-turvy madness. There needed to be an absurdly understandable reason as to why Baji would sympathize with Kazutora after what he did to Mikey’s older brother. Rather than go for convoluted and unconvincing tales that would have more than likely been unsatisfying, it keeps Kazutora’s motivation delusional as the character is.
‘Radiant Black’ #8 review

The battle for the power of the radiants rages on in Radiant Black #8. Last we saw Marshall and the other radiants, they were split apart by the mystery mercenary, who is after their abilities. Do Marshall and his newfound radiant friends stand a chance against a common enemy who knows more about their powers than they do? You’ll have to read it to find out.
English Dub Review: Life Lessons with Uramichi Oniisan “Long, Hot Summer”

The Maman crew are tasked with shooting a summer preview video. The only problem is it’s the middle of winter. No problem for someone tough like Uramichi! Iketeru catches a cold from it, however, making the crew have to pick up the slack. Something must be going around because Kumatani gets sick as well and everyone seems to have a reason to think it’s their fault.
Phantom Breaker: Omnia English dub trailer reveals an all-star voice cast

Rocket Panda Games has revealed an English dub trailer for the upcoming 2D fighter by Mages, Phantom Breaker: Omnia, which shows an all-star cast of voice actors. We recently learned about its delay from 2021 to early 2022, but given that fans from the West have waited over a decade for a proper Phantom Breaker fighter, the wait won’t be that long. Fans of English dubs will also be in for a treat with a robust list of English voice actors for Phantom Breaker: Omnia.
English Dub Review: My Hero Academia “Sad Man’s Parade”

Twice breaks free of his trauma and uses his powers to their fullest. It’s not just heroes that have ultimate moves anymore! He does his best to rescue everyone but everything looks like it will come down to a showdown between Re-Destro and Shigaraki. Our Take:. This episode was really...
English Dub Review: Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kun “Magical Beasts Attack”

OVERVIEW (SPOILERS) The Six Fingers begin their plan to destroy Walter Park with magical beasts and releasing all the prisoners to find Kirio. The students with Kalego try fighting off one of the beasts but find their powers don’t do much. Meanwhile, Iruma and his group find themselves trapped from the attack, with Iruma starting to feel an emotion he rarely feels: anger.
REVIEW: The Black Locomotive by Rian Hughes

Rian Hughes follows up critically-acclaimed XX with The Black Locomotive; but is it any good?. Never have I ever come across a book quite as bold as Rian Hughes’ sophomore release, The Black Locomotive. Blending literature with both art and real-world commentary, I’m not sure I ever really knew exactly what I held in my hands as I flipped through the pages of this book; I just knew that I was enjoying every minute.
English Dub Review: The Bizarre Stories of Professor Zarbi “Terror on the Farm”; “The Flying Canoe”; “Camping Sucks”; “Lovestruck”

Professor Zarbi and his assistant Benjamin are called to an old farm after a monster has been digging holes and stealing gold. After luring the beast in, Zarbi knows precisely what he is dealing with, The Blue Boar. Uncovering the origins of the greedy pig, the only mystery left is what happened to its beloved treasure.
English Dub Review: Sonny Boy “Aliens”

The students find themselves in a new world on an island. Things start to mysteriously burn and everyone thinks it’s Mizuho’s fault. In actuality, this world just has a unique set of rules. If Mizuho is not given adequate compensation for the items she creates for people they burn up. Rajdhani then creates a currency everyone can use to sidestep this problem.
English Dub Review: Strike Witches – World Witches Take Off! “501st, Your Feelings Are Different?”

OVERVIEW (SPOILERS) The 501st are close to fully reuniting, but first Yoshika must help Sanya find her lost parents!. Contrary to that description, Yoshika saving Sanya’s parents is not really a big focus of the episode. It’s pretty much just more standing around and jabbering at a fast pace like the rest of this series has been. Only this week it has actually even more erratic and energized dialogue, the kind that I think would probably be more funny if you watched this in Japanese, but only slightly. The main source of this would be Sanya’s heterosexual life partner Eila, whose every other line is talking about how awesome Sanya is. Which, okay that’s fair, she’s very cute and competent and I’ve consistently liked every episode that’s focused on her, but that motivation powering all of Eila’s dialogue gets to be a bit too much. There’s a moment where she is initially really into the idea of Sanya being a big part of that documentary that the Strike Witches are making (oh yeah, remember the documentary?) but then she realizes that if more people know the awesomeness that is Sanya, then she’ll get a stalker because then more people will know how great she is. I’m not sure how likely that would be in the 1940’s this is taking place in but I guess that’s a legitimate concern.
English Dub Review: Star Wars: Visions Season One

The famous space opera franchise has been quite successful on the family-friendly streaming service regarding the television industry, especially the animation department. Its recent show, The Bad Batch, marked another hit for the brand and Disney+, in general. Now, they’re taking on a different type of animated show that envisions the universe through a new pair of eyes. If you think the anthology stories in Marvel’s What If were that captivating, then you haven’t seen what Star Wars has cooked up.
Eleven Arts To Premiere Gintama: THE Very FINAL English Dub At NYCC 2021

Eleven Arts has announced November 21st and 22nd theatrical premiere dates for the English-dubbed adaptation of Gintama: The Very Final, but attendees at New York Comic-Con 2021 will be able to see the film on October 9th. It adapts the finale of the original manga, combined with new story elements, but the film acts as a conclusion to the anime series storyline. It was directed by the director from the anime series Chizuru Miyawaki and based on a story by Hideaki Sorachi, Gin Tama’s original author. The English dub cast is as follows:
Is Kdrama Police University On Viki, Netflix, Viu In English Sub Or Dub? Where To Watch And Stream The Latest Episodes Free Online

KDrama & KPop Writer Bea is a Journalism graduate with a strong love for Kpop and Kdrama. We all know the struggle of looking for the perfect site and platform to stream and view your favorite Kdramas like Police University. And we are finally providing you the perfect article to find out where to legally watch and stream the KBS2 TV Kdrama Police University online with English subtitles or dub.
