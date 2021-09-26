English Dub Review: Getter Robo Arc “The Getter Coalition”

OVERVIEW (SPOILERS) Noelle and the rest who fought in the Heart Kingdom awaken in an area populated by reincarnated elves from the Eye of the Midnight Sun, among them Patry, as well as the half-elf descendants of Licht and Tetia (who were THEY having kids with if there were no elves before now?). After a test of their resolve, Patry offers to teach them Ultimate Magic. Back in the Clover Kingdom, Nacht meets the rest of the Black Bulls for the first time and tells them that if they want to be part of the plan to get Yami back, they’ll need to get much stronger in two days. Nacht then takes Asta to his abandoned house where he starts Asta on the Devil-Binding Ritual, summoning Asta’s devil Liebe and forcing the two to fight so that Asta can properly control Liebe’s power, although he reminds Liebe of a strange woman from his past.

COMICS ・ 12 DAYS AGO