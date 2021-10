Triple H recently had what is being described as a cardiac event on September 8th, and he was taken to the hospital, where he would undergo heart surgery. Thankfully everything went well and he is on his way to recovery, and after the news hit co-workers, wrestlers, and fans sent notes of encouragement and support to the NXT boss man and WWE legend. Triple H took to Twitter to issue his first statement since the health scare, and he couldn't be more grateful for the outreach and support he received. You can read his full statement below.

WWE ・ 11 DAYS AGO