Miss King Coal Pageant held
The annual Miss King Coal Pageant was recently conducted as the traditional kickoff for the King Coal Festival. For the first pageant held during the COVID-19 pageant, four contestants entered in three categories. The 2-year-old Tiny Miss King Coal Festival division was won by Hollie Maynard, daughter of Jamie and Brandon Maynard of Delbarton. Three-year-old Alexa Webb, the daughter of Samantha Howard from Canada, Ky., was crowned Wee Little Miss King Coal Festival, and 6-year-old Natalie Starr, daughter of Rick and Natalie Starr of Chattaroy was crowned Little Miss King Coal.www.mingomessenger.com
