Festival

Miss King Coal Pageant held

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe annual Miss King Coal Pageant was recently conducted as the traditional kickoff for the King Coal Festival. For the first pageant held during the COVID-19 pageant, four contestants entered in three categories. The 2-year-old Tiny Miss King Coal Festival division was won by Hollie Maynard, daughter of Jamie and Brandon Maynard of Delbarton. Three-year-old Alexa Webb, the daughter of Samantha Howard from Canada, Ky., was crowned Wee Little Miss King Coal Festival, and 6-year-old Natalie Starr, daughter of Rick and Natalie Starr of Chattaroy was crowned Little Miss King Coal.

Williamson Daily News

48th annual King Coal Festival held in Williamson

WILLIAMSON — The 48th annual King Coal Festival was held this past week in downtown Williamson. The annual festival is hosted by the Action in Mingo (AIM) Group. It was a perfect day of weather Saturday, the main day of the festival, but the overall turnout was low partially due to the recent surge in COVID-19 numbers.
WILLIAMSON, WV
Mingo Messenger

King Coal Festival returns after COVID-forced 2020 hiatus

Like so many other things, the annual King Coal Festival once again took place last weekend following its COVID-forced cancellation in 2020. “This weekend was exciting and uplifting,” said Jada Hunter, who serves as the president of the AIM (Action in Mingo) Group which produces the festival each year. “People kept telling me they were glad to see the King Coal Festival happen again after it was canceled last year. So many said they remembered their parents bringing them to the festival when they were children. Now, they are bringing their own children. Tradition is a wonderful and tradition is what the King Coal Festival is about.”
BELFRY, KY
Eunice News

Seeking contestants for Miss Basile pageant and Swine Fest queen

By Darrel LeJeune LSN/Basile Editor Basile’s Alaina Denette is the first queen of the La. Swine Festival to hold the title for more than one year since the annual festival started back in 1966. Crowned in 2019, Alaina kept the title for an additional year because the 2020 pageant and festival were cancelled due to the COVID pandemic. The only other year that the pageant and festival were not…
BASILE, LA
#King Coal#Pageant#Covid 19#Canada#Chattaroy
Daily Iberian

Spanish Festival stages pageants, king’s ball

El Festival Español de Nueva Iberia’s Children and Queen pageants were held Saturday as part of a weekend filled with Spanish-themed attractions in New Iberia. The Cyr-Gates Community Center in New Iberia City Park was decked out with Spanish decorations as well as flags bearing the names of the Spanish founding families of New Iberia as part of the pageantry. The children’s pageant took place Saturday afternoon followed by the queen’s pageant which took place in the evening.
NEW IBERIA, LA
gulfcoastnewstoday.com

Schmierer to represent Daphne at national pageant

Brenna Lynn Schmierer, daughter of Will Schmierer and Cheryl Smith, earned the opportunity to attend Nationals through her successfully scored events: Miss Alabama Third Alternate, Photogenic Runner Up, and Art Contest Winner. The National Event will be held in Florida during Thanksgiving week when Schmierer will represent the city of...
DAPHNE, AL
Watauga Democrat

Appalachian Heritage Day to be held Sept. 28 at King Street Market

BOONE — Appalachian Heritage Day will held on Sept. 28 at the King Street Market. The Sept. 28 market will feature activities for community members who are into music, dancing, seeds, apple cider, food samples or games. Events include:. Flat foot dancing demonstration at 5 p.m. Clogging class at 5:30...
BOONE, NC
valleynewstoday.com

2021 Miss and Little Miss Shenandoah Pageant photos

The Miss and Little Miss Shenandoah Pageant was held on Sunday, Sept. 19 at the Gladys Wirsig-Jones Auditorium at the Shenandoah High School. Jillian Buzzard was crowned Miss Shenandoah and Kennedy Schoonover was crowned Little Miss Shenandoah. The pageant was sponsored by the Shenandoah Rotary Club.
SHENANDOAH, IA
castlecountryradio.com

Miss Carbon County Scholarship Pageant Organization

Castle Country Radio was able to sit down with this year’s Miss Carbon County, Peyton Anderson and her First Attendant, Eminie Elliot. Both girls were recently crowned last month and will represent the community at various functions throughout the area. Anderson is new to pageants as the Miss Carbon County...
CARBON COUNTY, UT
emporiaindependentmessenger.com

2021 Virginia Peanut Festival Pageant recap

The Virginia Peanut Festival Pageant included 26 contestants from around the area and was hosted by Shannon Seward at Gold Leaf Commons in Virginia on Sept.19. Contestants competed in casual wear, masquerade wear, Talent, photogenic, platform, and beauty. The 2021 Baby Miss Peanut festival was Raelyn Johnson. She also took home prizes for best causal wear, best masquerade wear, 2nd runner up in Sponsor queen, and the prettiest smile. Carmen Mason was the first runner-up and took home the prettiest hair. Evelyn Myrick was most photogenic and 3rd runner up. Jade Powell was 4th runner-up.
VIRGINIA STATE
