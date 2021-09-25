Miss King Coal Pageant held

Like so many other things, the annual King Coal Festival once again took place last weekend following its COVID-forced cancellation in 2020. “This weekend was exciting and uplifting,” said Jada Hunter, who serves as the president of the AIM (Action in Mingo) Group which produces the festival each year. “People kept telling me they were glad to see the King Coal Festival happen again after it was canceled last year. So many said they remembered their parents bringing them to the festival when they were children. Now, they are bringing their own children. Tradition is a wonderful and tradition is what the King Coal Festival is about.”

BELFRY, KY ・ 9 DAYS AGO