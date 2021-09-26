Thousands Attend Global Citizen Live Concert In Central Park

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Family members of those who died in the 9/11 attacks are banding together with the grieving families of the Surfside, Florida, condo collapse. At the World Trade Center reflecting pool Thursday, members of the September’s Mission Foundation joined the calls for a memorial to be built at the condo collapse site in Florida. Nearly 100 people died in that collapse this past summer, but now, the land has been approved for sale. “So I really feel that that space, like here, the space behind me, is sacred and hallowed,” said Monica Iken, whose spouse died on 9/11. “Please help us honor and respect the final resting place where so many human remains simply vanished,” said Martin Langesfeld, whose brother died in the Florida condo collapse. An online petition calling on the local and federal government to buy the land has more than 6,500 signatures.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO