HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: Permian loses early lead in third straight district loss

By OA Sports
Odessa American
Odessa American
 6 days ago
Permian High School’s Sarahi Orona (9) prepares to send an attack over to Midland High in the first set of their match Tuesday evening at the Permian High School Field House.

The Permian volleyball team couldn’t hold on after creating an early lead, falling against Abilene High Friday at the Permian Fieldhouse.

Abilene High defeated the Lady Panthers 24-26, 18-25, 25-18, 25-21, 15-13, handing them their third straight District 2-6A loss.

Permian (24-11, 1-3) won the first two sets of the contest, but the Lady Eagles found their rhythm and sealed their victory by taking the decisive fifth set.

Cianna Harris led Permian with 13 kills, followed closely by Nyxalee Munoz who recorded 11 in the match.

Jade Workman recorded 24 assists to pace the Lady Panthers.

Permian returns to district action at 6 p.m. Tuesday against San Angelo Central in San Angelo.

Abilene High def. Permian

24-26, 18-25, 25-18, 25-21, 15-13

Friday at Permian Fieldhouse

Kills — Permian: Cianna Harris 13, Nyxalee Munoz 11, Jade Workman 8, Emily Short 6, Sarahi Orona 6, Denali Cardenas 4, Anahi Orona 2.

Blocks — Permian: Short 3, Anahi Orona 1, Workman 0.5, Harris 0.5.

Assists — Permian: Workman 24, Cardenas 17, Iliana Garcia 1, Harris 1.

Digs — Permian: Anyssa Cruz 12, Munoz 11, Garcia 10, Cardenas 7, Workman 6, Short 3, Harris 3, Sarahi Orona 2, Anahi Orona 1.

Aces — Permian: Harris 4, Cardenas 3, Garcia 1, Anahi Orona 1.

Records

Abilene High 16-15, 1-3; Permian 24-11, 1-3.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volleyball #Permian #High School
