COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL: UTPB splits road conference matches

UTPB’s Chandra Reed (17) and Stephaie Sanchez (11) block an attack from Western New Mexico’s Bria Augustine (5) in the first set of their match Saturday afternoon at the UTPB Falcon Dome. (Eli Hartman|Odessa American)

The UTPB volleyball team got mixed results on the road, falling in a match against West Texas A&M Friday and defeating Eastern New Mexico Saturday.

The Falcons fell 25-22, 25-14, 25-18 against the Buffaloes at the WTAMU Fieldhouse in Canyon before picking up a 25-21, 25-10, 25-16 victory against the Greyhounds in Portales, N.M.

Aquincia Strambler led UTPB as she recorded 20 kills in both contests, while Analise Lucio set up her teammates with 56 assists.

The win against Eastern New Mexico gave the Falcons (7-4 overall, 2-1 Lone Star Conference) their second sweep of the 2021 conference season after they defeated Western New Mexico in straight sets last Saturday.

UTPB will host St. Edward’s at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Falcon Dome.

West Texas A&M def. UTPB

25-22, 25-14, 25-18

Friday at WTAMU Fieldhouse, Canyon

Kills — UTPB: Aquincia Strambler 10, Taurie Magee 8, Isela Murillo 4, Stephanie Sanchez 3, Sara Antic 2, Analise Lucio 1, Chandra Reed 1, April Egwu 1. West Texas A&M: Torrey Miller 12, Abi Nash 11, Camy Jones 8, Kayla Elliott 4, Marjani Stanfill 2, Sadie Snay 1, Mere Nagase 1.

Blocks — UTPB: Strambler 1, Magee 1, Antic 1, Sanchez 0.5, Reed 0.5. West Texas A&M: Stanfill 4.5, Elliott 3, Jones 1, Miller 0.5, Nash 0.5, Snay 0.5, Lauren Marler 0.5, Corrin Davis 0.5.

Assists — UTPB: Lucio 25, Murillo 1, Daylee Doggett 1. West Texas A&M: Snay 29, Chandler Vogel 4, Nagase 2, Stanfill 1, Emma Patterson 1.

Digs — UTPB: Lucio 11, Doggett 8, Erika Lozano 8, Sanchez 7, Murillo 5, Strambler 5, Devin Alcoser 5, Antic 2, Reed 1, Netanya Allison 1. West Texas A&M: Vogel 19, Patterson 12, Miller 12, Snay 9, Nash 7, Nagase 3, Elliott 3, Jones 1.

Aces — UTPB: Murillo 1. West Texas A&M: Nash 3, Vogel 1, Miller 1.

UTPB def. Eastern New Mexico

25-21, 25-10, 25-16

Saturday at Greyhound Arena, Portales, N.M.

Kills — UTPB: Aquincia Strambler 10, Isela Murillo 10, Taurie Magee 6, Chandra Reed 6, Sara Antic 5, Analise Lucio 3. Eastern New Mexico: Jasmine Gannon 7, Mikaela Garvin 4, Gracelyn Stubbs 3, Kali Nelson 3, Jordan O’Connor-Dempsey 2, Adriana Puni 1, Eliana Luteru 1.

Blocks — UTPB: Magee 1.5, Reed 1.5, Antic 1.5, Lucio 1, Murillo 0.5. Eastern New Mexico: Garvin 1.5, O’Connor-Dempsey 0.5.

Assists — UTPB: Lucio 31, Karli Stanley 3, Magee 2, Erika Lozano 2, Daylee Doggett 2. Eastern New Mexico: Qitana Sapiga 10, Luteru 6, McKinzie Davis 2, Rylee Mapes 2.

Digs — UTPB: Doggett 18, Lucio 6, Murillo 6, Antic 5, Strambler 4, Magee 2, Lozano 2, Netanya Allison 2, Kaitlyn Bustamante 1. Eastern New Mexico: Davis 14, Sapiga 8, Puni 8, Gannon 6, Garvin 2, Luteru 1, Mapes 1, Stubbs 1, Kali Nelson 1.

Aces — UTPB: Antic 4, Doggett 2, Murillo 1, Bustamante 1. Eastern New Mexico: Stubbs 1.

Records

UTPB 7-4, 2-1; Eastern New Mexico 1-11, 1-3.