COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL: Lady Wranglers get important conference win over Frank Phillips College

BORGER The Odessa College volleyball team defeated Frank Phillips College on the road Saturday to bounce back after losing its second Western Junior College Athletic Conference match earlier this week.

The Lady Wranglers defeated Frank Phillips College 25-17, 25-21, 25-22 at the Borger Community Activity Center.

Sydney Collins lead the Lady Wranglers with 127 kills over the season, while Elif Yasar has collected 229 assists up to this point.

Odessa College (9-3, 2-2) will host Clarendon College at 2 p.m. next Saturday at the OC Sports Center.