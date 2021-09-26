County Office of Procurement to Accept Disabled Veteran Certification in MFD (Minority, Female, & Disabled) Program Starting Friday, Oct. 1

Between the 1940s and 1970s, thousands of students left high school to serve in the United States Armed Forces. During World War II, over 100,000 individuals were interned in relocation camps across the United States. Some of these veterans and internees could not finish high school or receive their diplomas due to their military service or internment. Veterans and previously interned citizens may be granted retroactive high school diplomas by the Santa Barbara County Education Office (SBCEO) through the Operation Recognition program.

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA ・ 14 DAYS AGO