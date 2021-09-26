County Office of Procurement to Accept Disabled Veteran Certification in MFD (Minority, Female, & Disabled) Program Starting Friday, Oct. 1
County Office of Procurement to Accept Disabled Veteran Certification in MFD (Minority, Female, & Disabled) Program Starting Friday, Oct. 1. Montgomery County’s Office of Procurement will add the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs’ “Service-Disabled Veteran Owned Small Business” certification to the County’s Minority, Female and Disabled (MFD) owned business program starting Friday, Oct. 1. The certification allows service-disabled veterans to qualify with a preference under the “disabled” category when competing for County contracts.mocoshow.com
