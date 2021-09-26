CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kansas State

3 jailed after Kansas burglary, theft investigation

Great Bend Post
Great Bend Post
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

DICKINSON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating 3 suspects in connection with two burglary cases, four theft cases and two drug-related cases. On Friday morning, the Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office, Kansas Highway Patrol and Salina Police Department executed search warrants related to stolen property, burglary, drug and weapons violations at a residence and property located at 2510 Oat Road, in Chapman, according to Sheriff Jerry Davis.

greatbendpost.com

Comments / 0

Related
Great Bend Post

Barton County Sheriff's Booking Activity (9/30)

BOOKED: Brandon Watkins on GBMC case for serve sentence from 09/30/2021 until 03/28/2022. BOOKED: Clinton Golay on Barton County District Court warrant for probation violation, bond set at $50,000.00 cash or surety. BOOKED: Matthew Cooley on Barton County District Court case for contempt of court, no bond set. BOOKED: Trenton...
BARTON COUNTY, KS
Great Bend Post

Search continues for armed, dangerous Kansas murder suspect

SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal Thursday shooting and asking the public for assistance n locating 31-year-old Patricio Gomez. Just before 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, police responded to a shooting call at a hotel in the 9400 block of East Corporate Hills in Wichita, according to Officer Charley Davidson. Upon arrival, officers located 42-year-old Michael Martinez of Wichita who had been shot. He was pronounced deceased on the scene.
KANSAS STATE
Great Bend Post

Police: Kansas teen accused of fentanyl possession

ATCHISON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas teen on drug allegations after a traffic stop. On Tuesday, police arrested 19-year-old Jack W. Campbell of Atchison on a District Court warrant for possession of fentanyl and speeding, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. Campbell remains in the Atchison County...
KANSAS STATE
Great Bend Post

KBI: Traffic stop uncovers 82 pounds of meth worth $3.7M

WILSON COUNTY – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation, the Neodesha Police Department and the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office arrested two men after they discovered over 82 pounds of methamphetamine in their vehicle, according to a media release from the KBI. Just after 11:30p.m. Wednesday, officer from the Neodesha Police Department...
WILSON COUNTY, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Dickinson County, KS
Crime & Safety
County
Dickinson County, KS
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
Great Bend Post

Investigation leads to drug arrest at Kansas home

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects after a drug bust at a Kansas home. On Tuesday, members of the Topeka Police Department Narcotics Unit served a search warrant in the 200 Block NE Grattan Street related to an ongoing investigation, according to Lt. Jerry Monasmith. Through the search...
KANSAS STATE
Great Bend Post

Cop Shop (9/28)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (9/28) At 12 p.m. an accident was reported at 625 Bismark Avenue in Pawnee Rock. At 11:26 a.m. criminal damage was reported at 111 E. Hamilton Avenue in Claflin. Theft. At 12:08 p.m. a theft was reported at 1564 E. Barton County Road in...
BARTON COUNTY, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Possession#Marijuana#Kansas Highway Patrol#Salina Police Department#The Sheriff S Office
Great Bend Post

Kan. man dies in reported accidental shooting

ELLIS COUNTY — A 57-year-old Hays man died from his injuries after a shooting outside a residence in the Ellis County community of Munjor, according to a media release from the sheriff's office. The victim was identified as Ronald Lewis Blackburn. At about 5 a.m. Monday, a 911 call reported...
KANSAS STATE
Great Bend Post

Kansas county pays ransom to resolve cyber attack

POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY –Officials are making progress in restoring computer systems and machines after a ransomware attack encrypted several servers on September 17, according to a media release. The Sheriff’s Office and emergency response systems were not impacted. The County initially did not share many details about the attack because that...
KANSAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Great Bend Post

Kan. sheriff's deputy to receive Carnegie medal for heroism

In its third announcement of 2021, the Carnegie Hero Fund is proud to recognize 18 civilians who risked their lives for others. Each will receive the Carnegie Medal, North America’s highest honor for civilian heroism, according to the Carnegie website. Among those to be awarded this quarter is Sheriff’s Deputy...
KANSAS STATE
Great Bend Post

Police: 13-year-old Kan. boy on bike struck by vehicle

ATCHISON COUNTY — A Kansas boy was injured in an accident just after 7a.m. Wednesday in Atchison. A passenger vehicle driven by Lesley Schoenfelder, Atchison, struck a bicycle ridden by 13-year-old Joshua Franke, Atchison, at the intersection of 9th and Santa Fe, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. Investigators determined...
KANSAS STATE
Great Bend Post

Great Bend Post

Great Bend, KS
4K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Great Bend, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://greatbendpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy