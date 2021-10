NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Relay for Life of the Plains help an event in the Canteen District bringing awareness to cancer and those who survived the disease. Teams try to raise money by selling goods or having games available in hopes of topping the leader board. The winner will be announced in October. The current lead belongs to Lifesavers, who is comprised of members of the E.R. team of Great Plains Health.