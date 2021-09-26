CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
This is the Year

Cover picture for the articleThe 80s were kind of a golden age for films for teens with Sixteen Candles, The Breakfast Club, Teen Wolf, Heathers, Risky Business, Porkys, and many others being aimed at that age filmgoer. It makes sense that directors 40-odd years later are paying homage to teen films of that era by making films of that look and style. This is the Year by David Henrie (first feature film), who co-wrote and directed, is that type of film. Filled with laughs, crushes and heightened emotions.

The Week

2021 is the year of Bergman horror

You can make a horror movie scarier by watching it in the dark, and you can make an Ingmar Bergman film more distressing by watching it with your partner. At the end of an ordinary horror movie, you feel reassured by the fact that none of it was real, that all the ghosts and monsters can't actually hurt you. But Bergman's films have no such release. Their horror could happen to you, to your relationship, to you and the person you love, sitting next to you in the same perduring unease.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
MovieWeb

Jane Powell Dies, MGM Icon and Growing Pains Star Was 92

One of the last greats of Hollywood's Golden Age, Jane Powell has died at the age of 92. The all round singer, dancer and actress was best known for appearing in a number of musicals back in the 1950s including Royal Wedding and Seven Brides For Seven Brothers. In later years, she appeared on TV in numerous roles with her most notable performance coming in the sitcom Growing Pains in the late 1980s. Being one of the last of her generation, the industry loses an icon from the past that helped inspire many other generations, and will no doubt continue to do so in the future.
MUSIC
wegotthiscovered.com

An Underrated Stephen King Movie Is Blowing Up On Netflix

It feels as though barely a week goes by without a new Stephen King adaptation being announced for film or television, which probably isn’t too far from the truth. As of right now, there are currently eighteen feature films and seven episodic projects in development, eight if you include J.J. Abrams’ Shining prequel series Overlook that wasn’t picked up by HBO Max.
TV & VIDEOS
Vanessa Marano
Lorenzo James Henrie
David Henrie
Gregg Sulkin
thesource.com

Angela Bassett Receives Wax Figure at Madame Tussauds Hollywood

Iconic actress Angela Bassett has received a wax figure at Madame Tussauds Hollywood. The wax figure caps off a week of the figure reveals that also featured Jennifer Hudson and TIffany HAddish. Bassett worked alongside Tussads’ team to create the figure, which features a sequin jumpsuit by Greta Constantine with...
CELEBRITIES
thatgrapejuice.net

Jordin Sparks Wants To Put Her ‘Name in the Hat’ For ‘Bodyguard’ Remake

Whitney Houston fans were sent into an uproar last week when Warner Bros. took to press to announce they were moving forward with an official remake of the late diva’s breakout film, ‘The Bodyguard’ (1992). One of the highest grossing films of all-time (with over $400 million collected at the...
MOVIES
fox40jackson.com

Melanie Griffith and Antonio Banderas’ daughter Stella files paperwork to drop Griffith from last name

Melanie Griffith and Antonio Banderas‘ daughter has reportedly filed paperwork to nix “Griffith” from her last name. Stella Banderas Griffith, 25, filed for a legal name change in Los Angeles, People magazine reports. Currently, her full name is Stella del Carmen Banderas Griffith. She’s now seeking to drop her mother’s famous last name to be known publicly as Stella del Carmen Banderas.
CELEBRITIES
Radar Online.com

Brad PItt Arrives To L.A. Film Set Smiling Ear To Ear Days After Ex-Wife Angelina Jolie Was Spotted On Third Date With The Weeknd

Brad Pitt was spotted on the set of his new film Babylon and the actor looked completely unbothered with his ex-wife Angelina Jolie's recent antics. Earlier today, the paparazzi caught the 57-year-old actor arriving to work on the Damien Chazelle-directed project. Article continues below advertisement. The details of the movie...
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

'90 Day Fiancé': Sumit Explains How the Tragic Death of His Sister Has Affected His Mom (Exclusive)

Sumit is sharing how a trauma in his family has affected his rocky relationship with his mother. In this exclusive clip from Sunday's episode of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, Sumit tells Jenny that his sister, who was a year and a half younger than him, died when she was only eight months old and that his mom, Sahna, has lingering resentment toward him.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Elle

Jason Momoa's Son Looks Just Like Him At No Time To Die Premiere

Jason Momoa hit the red carpet for the premiere of No Time To Die on Tuesday [28 September], but everyone was paying attention to Jason's son, Nakoa-Wolf, and how similar the pair look. Of course, you'd expect parents and children to look related, but these two have taken it to...
CELEBRITIES
philadelphiaobserver.com

‘Start Turning Down Roles That Are Meant for a Dark Skin Actor’: Netflix Gets Called Out for Colorism after Zazie Beetz is Casted as Stagecoach Mary

Netflix recently unveiled its trailer for its upcoming western film “The Harder They Fall.” The movie is based on real historical outlaws and cowboys and features an all-Black cast, but one star’s inclusion has sparked outrage from fans eager to see the project. FX’s “Atlanta” actress Zazie Beetz is set...
TV & VIDEOS
The Hollywood Gossip

Chelsea Houska Posts Pic of Daughter Aubree, Draws Criticism From Fans

It's been almost a year since Chelsea Houska quit Teen Mom 2, and at the time she stepped down, fans were concerned that the beloved reality star would disappear from public view. Fortunately, that hasn't turned out to be the case. Chelsea still provides regular updates about her family, especially...
CELEBRITIES
purewow.com

Katie Holmes Shares Rare Pic of Suri in Daughters Day Tribute on IG

Katie Homes just shared a very touching tribute to her daughter. On Instagram, the 42-year-old actress posted an extremely rare throwback snap of her 15-year-old daughter, Suri Cruise, in honor of National Daughters Day. In the pic, Holmes can be seen fixing a strap on her little girl's shoes, and in the caption, she added a string of red heart emojis. Naturally, fans couldn't help but gush over their special mother-daughter bond.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Khloe Kardashian Stuns In Skintight Catsuit With Kris Jenner As They Film New Hulu Show

Khloe Kardashian and mom Kris Jenner looked glam AF in West Hollywood as cameras followed close by for their upcoming Hulu show. It maybe curtains for Keeping Up With the Kardashians, but the cameras keep rolling on the Kar-Jenner clan! On Sept. 30, Khloe Kardashian and mom Kris Jenner were spotted out and about in West Hollywood, California, leaving a furniture store and looking stylish as ever.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA

