United States takes 11-5 lead, 3 1/2 points away from winning Ryder Cup

By BOB HARIG via ESPN
ABC News
 7 days ago

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. -- The goal for Europe became clear as a tense afternoon played out along Lake Michigan on Saturday: get the score to 10-6 going into final-day singles. That is a magic number for Europe, and memories both good and bad would be sure to come flooding back depending on which side of that outcome you lived on several years back when the United States' Ryder Cup team was stunned by a final-day comeback that matched the best in the event's history.

