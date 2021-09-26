Clemson's offense struggles again as Tigers fall to 2-2 after double-OT loss to NC State

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney said his team has to hold itself accountable after a stunning 27-21 double-overtime loss to North Carolina State on Saturday night. "We've got to own it," coach Dabo Swinney said, per ESPN's Andrea Adelson. "It's where we are right now. We need to get back to work on Monday, continue to learn, continue to grow, continue to fight, and continue to stay together. Let's just find a way to win a game, find a way to get on track and see if we can build some momentum in our season."

CLEMSON, SC ・ 6 DAYS AGO