Andrus was not in Friday's lineup against the Angels after being hit by a pitch in foot/shin area Thursday, Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle reports. Manager Bob Melvin described Andrus as "hobbling around a little bit." That said, the issue doesn't sound like a serious injury, though it remains unclear whether the shortstop will require a stint on the injured list. His absence set off a series of moves in the Athletics' lineup, as Josh Harrison took over at short, Tony Kemp shifted to second base and Chad Pinder entered the lineup as the right fielder.

MLB ・ 14 DAYS AGO