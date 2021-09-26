CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Motorsports

Hill Collects 13th Top-10 Finish of the Season in Vegas

By Speedway Digest Staff
speedwaydigest.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAustin Hill drove to his 13th top-10 finish of the season on Friday night at Las Vegas Motor Speedway (LVMS) after a late three-wide bid for the lead came up just short. The driver of the No. 16 Weins Canada Toyota Tundra extended his streak of top-10 finishes on 1.5-mile tracks to 11-consecutive races with his 10th-place result. The finish put the No. 16 team 15 points above the cutline in the race for the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series owner points championship after Hill was tied for the sixth-most points scored on Friday night with 33.

speedwaydigest.com

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

NASCAR: Did 23XI Racing make a crucial mistake?

23XI Racing have yet to confirm anything about the potential purchase of a second charter for the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season despite confirming both a second car and a second driver. Even before making their NASCAR Cup Series debut at Daytona International Speedway this past February, 23XI Racing had...
MOTORSPORTS
FanSided

NASCAR team at risk of having charter taken away?

NASCAR could end up having the ability to repossess a charter currently held by a Cup Series team due to consistently poor performance. There are just 36 charters in the NASCAR Cup Series, and they are becoming increasingly challenging to get a hold of, especially with so many teams entering into or expanding their current teams in the Cup Series with the Next Gen car set to launch next year.
MOTORSPORTS
FanSided

NASCAR: Another open seat filled for 2022 season

JTG Daugherty Racing had previously confirmed plans to downsize for the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season. Now they have confirmed their driver. While JTG Daugherty Racing entered the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series season with the same two-driver lineup they fielded in 2020, they did so with just one chartered entry as opposed to two.
MOTORSPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Austin Hill
chatsports.com

Cross Country Posts Seven Top-10 Finishes Saturday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – University of Memphis men's and women's cross country recorded seven top-10 performances at the Rhodes Invitational Saturday. The men's team placed first in the 8k, while the women placed second only to Arkansas State in the 5k. This is the ninth-straight year, excluding 2020, that the Tigers have had top-three finishes for both the men's and women's teams.
MEMPHIS, TN
Kansas State Collegian

Cross country teams finish top-10 in Cowboy Jamboree regular-season opener

Coming off one of their best seasons in school history, the Kansas State cross country teams started their 2021 season at the Cowboy Jamboree meet in Stillwater, Oklahoma, on Saturday, where the women placed seventh and the men placed ninth. All eight women runners finished in the top 100. Junior...
KANSAS STATE
yoursportsedge.com

Lubas’ Top 10 Finish Leads Falcons at Gatorland 2021

Fort Campbell’s William Lubas took a Top 10 finish to lead the Falcons cross country team at the Gatorland 2021 hosted by Greenwood High School. The event took place at Phil Moore Park in Bowling Green. Lubas finished his run with a time of 18:38.0, which placed him 10th in...
GREENWOOD, SC
lakercountry.com

Perkerson finishes in top 10 at 2A state championship

Russell County Laker Golfer Bentley Perkerson finished tied for 9th in the 2A state championship in Owensboro on Monday. Perkerson shot a 76 on the day. He also qualified and played in the KGCA All State Championships this past weekend at the UK Club in Lexington. He shot an 85 and 79 in the two-day tournament and finished tied for 69th.
RUSSELL COUNTY, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Las Vegas Motor Speedway#Lvms#The Weins Canada Tundra#Hre
thedailytexan.com

Knight, Abdalla finish top 10 as Texas cross-country competes at Cowboy Jamboree

The Texas cross-country team traveled this weekend to Stillwater, Oklahoma, to compete in the annual Cowboy Jamboree. Following substantial renovations to Oklahoma State’s course, the Longhorns were able to overcome fluctuating elevations and talented competition. In the men’s 8K, junior Haftu Knight finished first for the Longhorns in seventh place...
OKLAHOMA STATE
goyotes.com

Schmidtke records top 10 finish at Ram Masters Invite

FORT COLLINS, Colo. – The South Dakota men's golf program fought through strong winds on all three rounds at the CSU Ram Masters Invite Monday and Tuesday. Newcomer Max Schmidtke recorded a very impressive showing tying for ninth place to lead the Yotes. As a team, USD placed 11th. Schmidtke...
GOLF
yoursportsedge.com

Hill’s Top-10 Finish Paces Maroon Golfers at All-State Championships

Jackson Hill scored a top-10 finish to lead the Madisonville-North Hopkins golfers over the weekend at the 2021 Kentucky Golf Coaches Association All-State Championship in Lexington. Hill shot a first-round 68 at the University Club of Lexington Saturday. He carded six birdies and came in with a 33 on the...
LEXINGTON, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
NASCAR
NewsBreak
Sports
Herald Democrat

Storm golf finishes just outside top 10 at NSU Classic

MUSKOGEE, Okla. — Jordan Holifield paced Southeastern Oklahoma State on its way to an 11th-place finish at the 23rd Annual NSU Classic at Muskogee Golf Club. The Savage Storm carded a three-day total score of 881 on the par-71, 6,729-yard course, posting a 296 in its first round, followed by a 287 on the second 18 holes before closing out the event with a 298.
MUSKOGEE, OK
fullertontitans.com

XC Men Finish 10th, Women 13th at Dellinger Invite

Springfield, Ore. - Cal State Fullerton men's and women's cross country competed in the Dellinger Invite on Thursday night in Springfield, Ore. The races were held at Pine Ridge Golf Club and the Fullerton men took 10th place while the women finished in 13th place in their respective team competitions.
SPRINGFIELD, OR
utdailybeacon.com

Tennessee cross country finishes top-10 at North Alabama Showcase

The Tennessee men’s and women’s cross country teams finished in the top-10 at the North Alabama Showcase at John Hunt Cross Country Running Park on Friday. The men’s team finished eighth overall, led by Fuji Anday, a freshman from Murfreesboro, Tennessee. Anday finished 21st out of 169 runners in the 8K race with a time of 25:01.70. Thomas Gardiner, a sophomore from Warwick, New York, also represented the Volunteers well, placing 36th overall with a time of 25:24.48.
TENNESSEE STATE
hartfordhawks.com

Winiarz Lands Top-10 Finish to Lead Hawks at Hartford Hawks Invitational

SOUTH KENT, Conn. — Senior Jared Winiarz posed a career-best finish to lead the Hartford men's golf team at the Hartford Hawks Invitational. Winiarz posted an eighth-place finish over the three-round event as the Hawks took eighth among the 18-team field. COMBINED RESULTS | TEAM RESULTS | INDIVIDUAL RESULTS. TOURNAMENT...
HARTFORD, CT
Star-Tribune

Wyoming cross country teams finish in top 10 at Roy Griak Invitational

The Wyoming cross country teams traveled to St. Paul, Minnesota, on Friday and both the Cowboys and Cowgirls came home with top-10 finishes in the 21-team field. Oisin O'Gailin led the Cowboys with a 19th-place finish and Seth Bruxvoort was 25th as UW finished fifth in the team standings. Katelyn...
WYOMING STATE
goutrgv.com

Cross Country Records Trio of Top-10 Finishes at Westside Classic

SAN ANTONIO – Freshman Weslaco alum Aaliyah Garza finished second in the women's 6K while sophomore Alex Munoz placed fourth and freshman Ricardo Garcia played seventh in the men's 8K to lead The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) cross country teams on Saturday at the Westside Classic at Pearsall Park.
SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy