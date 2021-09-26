CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Motorsports

Newgarden Keeps Title Hopes Alive with Dramatic NTT P1 Award at Long Beach

By Speedway Digest Staff
speedwaydigest.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne down, two to go: The miracle is still alive for Josef Newgarden. Newgarden, who needs a perfect weekend in the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach to have any chance of winning his third NTT INDYCAR SERIES championship, kept his narrow chances afloat in the shadow of the Queen Mary ocean liner by winning the NTT P1 Award for the season-ending race on the Streets of Long Beach. Newgarden entered this race 48 points behind leader Alex Palou and needed to win the pole today and win the race and lead the most laps Sunday to have any chance to hoist the Astor Challenge Cup.

speedwaydigest.com

Comments / 0

Related
Long Beach Press-Telegram

Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach: Josef Newgarden wins pole

LONG BEACH — Josef Newgarden on Saturday won the pole for Sunday’s Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach, but he still has no more than a small chance to emerge with the NTT IndyCar series championship for the third time. Alex Palou, Pato O’Ward and Newgarden are the only three...
LONG BEACH, CA
racer.com

Newgarden captures last-gasp pole at Long Beach

Josef Newgarden threw a new wrinkle into the NTT IndyCar Series championship decider by claiming pole position in a chaotic qualifying session at Long Beach that left both of his title rivals facing the prospect of starting tomorrow’s race from outside the first three rows. Newgarden, who came into the...
MOTORSPORTS
FanSided

NASCAR team at risk of having charter taken away?

NASCAR could end up having the ability to repossess a charter currently held by a Cup Series team due to consistently poor performance. There are just 36 charters in the NASCAR Cup Series, and they are becoming increasingly challenging to get a hold of, especially with so many teams entering into or expanding their current teams in the Cup Series with the Next Gen car set to launch next year.
MOTORSPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pato O'ward
Person
Colton Herta
Person
Romain Grosjean
Person
Helio Castroneves
Person
Josef Newgarden
Person
Felix Rosenqvist
FanSided

NASCAR: Did 23XI Racing make a crucial mistake?

23XI Racing have yet to confirm anything about the potential purchase of a second charter for the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season despite confirming both a second car and a second driver. Even before making their NASCAR Cup Series debut at Daytona International Speedway this past February, 23XI Racing had...
MOTORSPORTS
FanSided

NASCAR: Another open seat filled for 2022 season

JTG Daugherty Racing had previously confirmed plans to downsize for the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season. Now they have confirmed their driver. While JTG Daugherty Racing entered the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series season with the same two-driver lineup they fielded in 2020, they did so with just one chartered entry as opposed to two.
MOTORSPORTS
Motorsport.com

“We got what we could,” says Newgarden as title hopes die

Starting 17th, Newgarden used a four-stop strategy, including two sets of Firestone alternate compound tires [red side-walled] to charge up to seventh in the closing stages of the Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey. However, on a day when championship leader Alex Palou finished second, Newgarden saw his deficit grow from...
MOTORSPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ntt#Indy 500#Chip Ganassi Racing#Indycar Series#Hitachi#Team Chevy#The Indycar Radio Network#Warmup#Peacock Premium#Palou
Autosport Online

IndyCar Long Beach: Palou secures maiden title as Herta beats Newgarden

Chip Ganassi Racing’s Palou clinched the title by virtue of finishing fourth as Pato O’Ward, who was his closest challenger heading into the race, retired from the after-effects of a first-lap clash with Ed Jones. O’Ward was turned into a spin on the first lap by an optimistic lunge from...
MOTORSPORTS
Motorsport.com

Newgarden: Previous qualifying missteps ended real title hopes

Newgarden qualified 14th on the Indianapolis road course (but also had a six-place grid penalty for an early engine change), 16th at Portland and 17th at Laguna Seca, resulting in finishes of eighth, fifth and seventh, respectively. “I wish we didn't lose that the last couple weekends,” he said afterward....
MOTORSPORTS
Autosport Online

Long Beach IndyCar: Newgarden takes pole as points leader Palou starts 10th

Newgarden took the top spot with a 1m08.224s in the Fast Six shootout, with reigning champion Scott Dixon claiming second having missed out on pole when he caught Helio Castroneves around the street circuit in the final part of qualifying. Castroneves' initial time of 1m08.482s was good enough for third,...
MOTORSPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Chevrolet
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
Sports
speedwaydigest.com

Hill Collects 13th Top-10 Finish of the Season in Vegas

Austin Hill drove to his 13th top-10 finish of the season on Friday night at Las Vegas Motor Speedway (LVMS) after a late three-wide bid for the lead came up just short. The driver of the No. 16 Weins Canada Toyota Tundra extended his streak of top-10 finishes on 1.5-mile tracks to 11-consecutive races with his 10th-place result. The finish put the No. 16 team 15 points above the cutline in the race for the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series owner points championship after Hill was tied for the sixth-most points scored on Friday night with 33.
MOTORSPORTS
speedwaydigest.com

Drew Dollar Finishes 24th in Las Vegas Motor Speedway Debut

Drew Dollar made his first start at Las Vegas (Nev.) Motor Speedway (LVMS) in Friday night’s Victoria’s Voice Foundation 200. The Sunbelt Rentals driver dealt with handling issues throughout the night as the No. 51 Tundra was reported to be “really tight everywhere”. Dollar would ultimately finish 24th in his LVMS debut.
MOTORSPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy