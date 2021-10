Jordan Anderson Racing (JAR) announced today Ty Dillon will drive the team’s No. 31 South Point Chevrolet Camaro SS in the Alsco Uniforms 302 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. “I’m extremely grateful for the opportunity to get back behind the wheel in the NASCAR Xfinity Series,” said Dillon. “Jordan’s program has had strong runs this season and I look forward to continuing what his No. 31 team has been able to put together so far. It’s cool to honor Brendan Gaughan in his hometown and sport the South Point Hotel and Casino’s colors once again in my career. Back in 2012 when I made my first Xfinity Series start, South Point was the sponsor on my car and what Brendan and his family have done and continue to do for our sport is worth celebrating.”

