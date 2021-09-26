The patient, survivor, physician's assistant, and now civilian astronaut is back home
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One week ago today, Inspiration4 came back to earth safely after becoming the first all civilian spaceflight. Thursday, chants of "Hayley! Hayley! Hayley!" rang through the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital campus as Hayley Arceneaux returned to Memphis and St. Jude. Patients and staff honored her homecoming with a parade. As she made her way through campus, Arceneaux, the youngest American to fly to space and the first with a prosthesis, was celebrated by patient families, St. Jude and ALSAC staff at several locations, stopping to say a few words to each group.www.localmemphis.com
