CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Memphis, TN

The patient, survivor, physician's assistant, and now civilian astronaut is back home

WATN Local Memphis
WATN Local Memphis
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One week ago today, Inspiration4 came back to earth safely after becoming the first all civilian spaceflight. Thursday, chants of "Hayley! Hayley! Hayley!" rang through the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital campus as Hayley Arceneaux returned to Memphis and St. Jude. Patients and staff honored her homecoming with a parade. As she made her way through campus, Arceneaux, the youngest American to fly to space and the first with a prosthesis, was celebrated by patient families, St. Jude and ALSAC staff at several locations, stopping to say a few words to each group.

www.localmemphis.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
EDNPub

Four Civilians Take An Historic Ride, Up And Back.

Many of us “Boomers” who were growing up along with the space program dreamed of traveling into space atop one of those gigantic and powerful rockets. As it turned out a person needs pass a battery of physical and mental examinations just to qualify for the astronaut training program. That put the exciting trip into space out of the reach of most of us. Now that the “space race” has turned to private enterprise the door has been opened for future tourist trips to space, that is if you can afford the price tag.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Business
Local
Tennessee Industry
City
Memphis, TN
Memphis, TN
Business
Memphis, TN
Industry
Harvard Crimson

A Physician in the Patient's Chair

Susan D. Block, who has taught and researched doctor-patient communication and severe illness for decades, found herself on the other side of that relationship in the fall of 2018, which would transform her work, teaching, and practice. In the fall of 2018, three weeks into Susan D. Block’s first semester...
CANCER
Morning Times

Sayre Legion makes $10K donation to Guthrie's Veteran Patient Assistant Fund

SAYRE — The Sayre American Legion Post 283 presented Guthrie with a check for $10,000 for Guthrie’s Veteran Patient Assistance Fund on Wednesday. The money was raised during the Legion’s annual golf tournament. “We are grateful to the many community members who take part each year in our annual golf...
SAYRE, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
Crooked River Chronicle

Where to find the COVID-19 vaccine in Cleveland

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Cleveland: 1. 6301 Harvard Ave (216) 271-0970; 2. 10825 Kinsman Rd (216) 752-8656; 3. 7939 Day Dr 440-888-7392; 4. 6512 Franklin Blvd 216-281-6100; 5. 5411 Superior Ave 216-431-5643; 6. 10502 St Clair Ave. 216-451-9027; 7. 10090 Chester Ave 216-721-2020;
CLEVELAND, OH
CBS Miami

CBS4 Investigates: Jackson Hospital Fires Nurse For Posting Disturbing Photos, Captions Of NICU Baby On Social Media

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A neonatal intensive care nurse, accused of mocking a sick child on social media, has been fired. Jackson Memorial Hospital has confirmed to CBS4 News that Sierra Samuels has been terminated. Sierra Samuels (Source: Facebook) In a story seen first on 4, Samuels was put on administrative leave for a disturbing invasion of privacy issue after she posted pictures of a baby born with a birth defect in their neonatal care unit on her social media account. Out of respect for the baby and the baby’s family, CBS4 is not sharing the pictures in their entirety. Instead, the photos are cropped...
FACEBOOK
femalefirst.co.uk

US woman charged for 'brief emotion' during medical exam

A woman in the United States was billed for showing 'brief emotion' during a routine medical examination. A woman in the US was charged for showing 'brief emotion' during her medical examination. The lady, named only as Midge, went to the doctors for a routine exam and saw the words...
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Astronaut#Earth#Prosthesis#Inspiration4#American#Alsac#Stjude#Inspiration4x#Shift4 Payments#Phys
cn2.com

York County Woman Discovers COVID-19 Treatment That’s Helped Her Father

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – It’s not a cure for the COVID-19 virus, but one York County woman says this treatment has really helped her father during his COVID battle. The treatment is said to help vaccinated and unvaccinated patients and relieve the virus’s symptoms. It’s a COVID-19 Antibody Therapy – available right now, in the Charlotte area.
YORK COUNTY, SC
physiciansweekly.com

Physicians Less Likely to Test for PE in Dementia Patients

FRIDAY, Oct. 1, 2021 (HealthDay News) — Physicians may miss factors associated with pulmonary embolism (PE), or fail to use these factors in making medical decisions, in patients who have dementia, according to a study published online Sept. 20 in the Journal of the American Geriatrics Society. Dan P. Ly,...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
SpaceX
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
WATN Local Memphis

"It’s just the type of world we live in" | Parents reunited with children after shooting at Cummings K-8 Optional School

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Cummings K-8 Optional School will be back in session Friday morning after a shooting at the Memphis school Thursday morning. Students who were in class at the time were quickly moved to safety. They were bussed a few blocks away to Metropolitan Baptist Church in south Memphis to wait for family members to pick them up.
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

It's possible we could have a COVID pill by the end of 2021

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — There are three new medications to treat COVID-19 that are in the final phase of testing and could be ready by the end of the year. The antivirals would work much like treatments for other viral infections. For example, Tamiflu is prescribed to shorten the duration of the flu and reduces your chances of being hospitalized. The oral medications would do this for COVID-19 patients.
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

WATN Local Memphis

Memphis, TN
11K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Memphis local news

 https://www.localmemphis.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy