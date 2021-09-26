The patient, survivor, physician's assistant, and now civilian astronaut is back home

Many of us “Boomers” who were growing up along with the space program dreamed of traveling into space atop one of those gigantic and powerful rockets. As it turned out a person needs pass a battery of physical and mental examinations just to qualify for the astronaut training program. That put the exciting trip into space out of the reach of most of us. Now that the “space race” has turned to private enterprise the door has been opened for future tourist trips to space, that is if you can afford the price tag.

