That North Dakota State’s dynasty program is ranked fifth in FCS college football says a lot about the strength of top teams this season. Sam Houston, the defending FCS champion, has been No. 1 since the preseason Stats Perform FCS Top 25, but many agree South Dakota State, James Madison and North Dakota State – who also started in the top 5 – and Montana – which was ninth in the preseason – have made early season cases for the top spot as well. There’s almost no wrong and all right answers with the group, and the points drop from No. 5 to No. 6 (an equally impressive Eastern Washington) is the biggest between any consecutive spots in the poll.

