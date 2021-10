Fall playoff baseball is less than a month away. Apparently, the Phil’s want to be apart of that race. As of late, the Phillies (76-72) have a mini winning streak four games long. Currently, they are one game behind the Braves (76-70) in the National League East. Also, they are close behind the Cardinals (78-69). Both in contention for the second NL Wild Card spot. Things look promising for playoff baseball. Yet the Phillies have been inconsistant. Now, they are in the position where if they do make the playoffs via wild card, they most likely won’t get far.

MLB ・ 13 DAYS AGO