CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Missoula, MT

Live coverage: No. 4 Montana Grizzlies' homecoming against Cal Poly

By FRANK GOGOLA Missoulian frank.gogola@406mtsports.com
406mtsports.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLive coverage from Washington-Grizzly Stadium as Montana hosts Cal Poly for homecoming Sept. 25, 2021. The Grizzlies are coming off a bye week as they welcome the Mustangs to Missoula and begin Big Sky Conference play. Montana wins the coin toss and defers to the second half. Cal Poly will...

406mtsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

College Football World Stunned By Saturday Night Upset

College football’s No. 3 team went down in stunning fashion on Saturday night. Oregon, the No. 3 team in the country, entered Saturday afternoon’s game against Stanford as a sizable favorite. The Ducks were favored by more than a touchdown, expected to stay undefeated and remain in the College Football Playoff race.
COLLEGE SPORTS
saturdaytradition.com

Missouri fan's sign perfectly sums up team's performance vs. Tennessee

Missouri fans entered Memorial Stadium on Saturday afternoon filled with hope and confidence. The Tigers were a 3-point favorite over visiting Tennessee and were scoring an average of 38 points per game. Well, it didn’t take long for the fun to stop, and the fans weren’t shy about expressing their...
MISSOURI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Montana College Sports
Local
Montana Sports
Missoula, MT
College Sports
Missoula, MT
Sports
Missoula, MT
Football
City
Missoula, MT
Local
Montana Football
State
Montana State
406mtsports.com

Help us pick the 406 MT Sports Athletes of the Month

The opportunity is here to ask for your help in recognizing some of Montana's most extraordinary athletes. Each month, we choose the top male and female athletes in the state to honor as the 406 MT Sports Athletes of the Month, but we want to hear from you first. Who...
MONTANA STATE
406mtsports.com

Montana women's tennis wins a pair of titles at WSU’s Cougar Classic

PULLMAN, Wash. — The Montana women's tennis team returned to Missoula with a trunk full of hardware Sunday as the Grizzlies delivered impressive results at Washington State's Cougar Classic. On the WSU outdoor courts in Pullman, the Griz won a pair of doubles bracket championships, made a semifinal run in...
MONTANA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bobby Hauck
Person
Griz
Person
Kris Brown
406mtsports.com

Scoreboard: 406mtsports.com high school football rankings (Sept. 28)

3. Butte (4-1) 4. Kalispell Glacier (4-1) 5. Great Falls CMR (4-1) (+1) 3. Billings Central (4-0) 1. Florence-Carlton (4-0) 1. Drummond-Philipsburg (4-0) 2. White Sulphur Springs (3-0) 3. Bridger (5-0) (+2) 4. Richey-Lambert (3-1) (+2) 5. Power-Dutton-Brady (4-1) (+2) 6. Shields Valley (3-1) (+3) 7. Broadview-Lavina (4-1) (-3) 8....
HIGH SCHOOL
News Channel 3-12

Cal Poly having a “Campus Comeback” for first week back to school

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - Cal Poly San Luis Obispo is back on campus for the fall quarter. For the celebration to being back on campus, the Dean of Students organized the Cal Poly Campus Comeback. The comeback runs from Sept. 18-28 and is filled with campus activities including a club fair, the first home The post Cal Poly having a “Campus Comeback” for first week back to school appeared first on NewsChannel 3-12.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
NBCMontana

University of Montana Homecoming festivities underway

MISSOULA, Mont. — The University of Montana’s Homecoming football game against Cal Poly is on Saturday, and the UM has already begun some of its homecoming activities. Tuesday, students participated in the Hello Walk, writing the word hello in different languages on the sidewalk in front of Turner Hall to welcome everyone to campus for homecoming.
MISSOULA, MT
406mtsports.com

Montana senior softball team wins world championship in Nevada

MISSOULA — The Montana Cutthroats, a 65-and-over softball team with a majority of its players from Missoula, won the Class AA division in the World Senior Softball USA Championships last week in Henderson, Nevada. Twelve states were represented in the 14-team field. Montana outscored the opposition by an 89-53 margin.
MONTANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grizzly#American Football#Montana Grizzlies#Eureka#Um#Fcs
gowatertown.net

Camp, Mansaray lead South Dakota past Cal Poly

9-18-21 SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (AP) — Carson Camp threw two touchdown passes and Michael Mansaray ran for 141 yards and two scores as South Dakota overpowered Cal Poly 48-14 in nonconference play. Mansaray’s TD runs came in the first quarter _ from 13 yards out and on a 1-yard plunge _ and sandwiched Camp’s 54-yard scoring strike to Carter Bell as the Coyotes (2-1) took a 21-7 lead after one quarter. Two Mason Lorber field goals bookended Camp’s 36-yard TD pass to Autin Goehring and a 3-yard TD run by Nate Thomas to push South Dakota’s lead to 41-7 at halftime. Yotes head to Missouri State Saturday, September 25th. Game will be broadcast on 1480 KSDR.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
calpoly.edu

Cal Poly Report

Cal Poly Named California’s Best Public-Master’s University in 2021 Forbes Rankings. Cal Poly was again named the best public-master’s university in California and has cracked the list of Top 20 public and private universities in the West in the Forbes’ 2021 list of America’s Top Colleges. Cal Poly, ranked No. 24 in the rankings among public and private universities in the West in 2019, moved up to No. 17 on the 14th annual America’s Top Colleges list released this month. “These rankings shine a welcome light on our university’s main mission of student success,” President Armstrong said. “Our students take what they learn in the classroom and apply it in our labs and in individual and group projects — solving real-world problems in the process. The results speak for themselves: future leaders who are ready Day One to succeed in their careers and in their communities.” Read the news release.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Montana Standard

Live coverage: No. 13 Montana State Bobcats host San Diego

Live coverage as the Montana State Bobcats host San Diego Sept. 18, 2021 from Bobcat Stadium. PREGAME: The 13th-ranked Bobcats enter their final nonconference game of the season with a 1-1 record. San Diego (0-2) is on the road for the first time this season and will face its third straight Big Sky Conference opponent. The Toreros lost to Cal Poly 28-17 in their season opener and to No. 14 UC Davis 53-7 last week. MSU is a 31 1/2-point favorite to win Saturday's game after beating Drake 45-7 a week ago in the Gold Rush game.
MONTANA STATE
406mtsports.com

Montana Tech's Becca Richtman named national cross country runner of the week

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The NAIA named Orediggers' Becca Richtman the National Women’s Cross Country Runner of the Week, according to a Wednesday release from Montana Tech. Richtman, a senior from Ellburn, Illinois, placed first at the Montana Open hosted by the University of Montana. Richtman won the race in 16:43.20 against a field that included NCAA Division I and II schools.
SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy