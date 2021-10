Franklin’s boys soccer team stayed perfect on the season and it did so with ease by taking down visiting Corry on Saturday, 12-0, in a Region 4 showdown. Chippy Whitling recorded a hat trick in the victory, which lifted the Knights to 7-0 on the season and 5-0 in the region, while Nate Pfennigwerth collected two goals and three assists and Seldon Bean handed out two helpers and scored his first career varsity goal. Bean was one of three Knights in the contest to net their first-ever goals.

CORRY, PA ・ 12 DAYS AGO