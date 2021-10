Kansas City Royals All-Star second baseman Whit Merrifield has made a habit of accomplishing things that not a lot of other people can do on a baseball field. After all, he joined Kirby Puckett as the only two right-handed hitters in a 30-year period to lead the major leagues in hits in back-to-back seasons, in 2018 and 2019 for Merrifield. When he led the majors in hits and steals in 2018, Merrifield became just the third player since World War II to garner that distinction.

MLB ・ 1 DAY AGO