Oklahoma football: Sooners fans chant for backup QB Caleb Williams with Spencer Rattler struggling vs. WVU

Spencer Rattler entered the season as the projected No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, but a lot has changed since then. With the way things are currently trending, it seems likely that Rattler may not even come off the board on Day 1. He has yet to put on a standout performance this year against high-level competition and his performance in the slim win that was almost an upset loss to Tulane in the season opener was hardly anything short of disastrous.

