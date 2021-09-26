CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oklahoma State

Oklahoma football: Sooners fans chant for backup QB Caleb Williams with Spencer Rattler struggling vs. WVU

By Robbie Weinstein
247Sports
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe early season has not gone according to plan for Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler, who entered the fall as the frontrunner to win the Heisman Trophy according to sports books. Experts considered Rattler a strong candidate to go No. 1 overall in the 2022 NFL Draft, but he has been hit or miss so far with the Sooners playing inconsistent football even with a 3-0 start.

247sports.com

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Oklahoma football: Trouble in Sooners’ offense is real

Every Sooner fan is well aware by now that the much heralded Oklahoma football offense is not performing up to expectations thus far this season. Although at first dismissed as first-game adrenaline rush and lingering offseason rustiness, the Sooners offensive ineptitude has now evolved into a more serious concern. Is...
OKLAHOMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Sports
Local
Oklahoma College Sports
State
West Virginia State
Local
Oklahoma Football
State
Oklahoma State
Bleacher Report

Spencer Rattler, No. 3 Oklahoma Outlast Nebraska for 23-16 Rivalry Win

No. 3 Oklahoma didn't have its typical explosive offense Saturday, but the team did enough to remain undefeated with a 23-16 win over Nebraska at Memorial Stadium. After holding just a 7-3 lead at halftime, Spencer Rattler gave the Sooners a boost in the second half to help his team escape with a narrow victory over the former Big 12 rival. Rattler finished with 214 passing yards, 35 rushing yards and two total touchdowns in the win.
NEBRASKA STATE
wvsportsnow.com

What WVU Football Fans Can Expect from this Oklahoma Team

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Oklahoma game week is upon us. Josh Callaway, who covers the undefeated No. 4 Oklahoma Sooners for Sports Illustrated, stopped by to chat about his expectations of head coach Lincoln Riley’s 2021 Sooner roster. The Sooners have a 90 percent win probability over the Mountaineers. What factors...
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sooners#American Football#Wvu#Abc#Ou
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

WVU has hands full with Spencer Rattler, Sooners

MORGANTOWN — Through three games, West Virginia has taken on some of the nation’s best quarterbacks. Week 1 saw Maryland’s Taulia Tagovailoa, a former Alabama recruit, throw for more than 330 yards to go along with three touchdowns. Two weeks later, Virginia Tech’s Braxton Burmeister threw for more than 200 yards while remaining a threat to tuck the ball and run.
MORGANTOWN, WV
Oklahoma Daily

From ‘We want Caleb’ to ‘This kid’s gonna do it’: OU’s Spencer Rattler blocks haters, leads game-winning drive vs West Virginia

As Spencer Rattler paced toward the southeast tunnel of Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium, broadcast cameras followed while a handful of OU fans shouted his name, hoping to catch his attention. “These are the fans I care about,” the redshirt sophomore quarterback said, little more than two quarters after large swaths...
NORMAN, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Heisman Trophy
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
West Virginia University
NewsBreak
Football
Sports
University of Oklahoma
NewsBreak
Sports
Bleacher Report

Spencer Rattler, No. 4 Oklahoma Avoid WVU's Upset Bid on Gabe Brkic's GW FG

It wasn't easy, but No. 4 Oklahoma continued its perfect start to the 2021 season on Saturday night, defeating West Virginia 16-13. Quarterback Spencer Rattler struggled for much of the game, finishing with 256 yards, one touchdown, and one interception. He came through on the game's final drive, however, completing all six of his passes and setting up Gabe Brkic for the game-winning field goal as time expired.
OKLAHOMA STATE
thedraftnetwork.com

What's Behind Spencer Rattler's Struggles?

Spencer Rattler entered the season as the projected No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, but a lot has changed since then. With the way things are currently trending, it seems likely that Rattler may not even come off the board on Day 1. He has yet to put on a standout performance this year against high-level competition and his performance in the slim win that was almost an upset loss to Tulane in the season opener was hardly anything short of disastrous.
NFL
The Spun

Lincoln Riley Reacts To Fans Booing Spencer Rattler

On Saturday night, the fans at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium booed Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Spencer Rattler. At one point, the crowd chanted for Rattler’s backup, Caleb Williams, to enter the game. When asked about getting booed by the home crowd, Rattler told reporters that it didn’t bother him or...
NFL
Yardbarker

Former Oklahoma coach Bob Stoops thinks Sooners fans were wrong to boo Spencer Rattler

Bob Stoops has a message for Oklahoma Sooners fans. Stoops is one of the analysts for Fox’s college football show. He and his fellow crew members spoke on a prerecorded segment that aired during halftime of FS1’s airing of the Iowa-Maryland game on Friday night. The group talked about Spencer Rattler’s performance so far as Oklahoma’s starting quarterback this season.
OKLAHOMA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy