Collin's Corner: Halftime thoughts (OU vs. WVU)

By Collin Kennedy
247Sports
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt the break, Oklahoma trails West Virginia 10-7. With the arrival of halftime, here are some rapid reactions and takeaways from the Sooners' Big 12 conference opener:. - First off, it has to be discussed: The chants for Caleb Williams and audible frustration from fans is fairly justified. Spencer Rattler just hasn't clicked so far this season. There are forced passes, turnovers and more seen a bit too consistently. Now, it's not all on Rattler. But, it's still certainly confusing as to why Rattler hasn't met expectations. Are the Caleb Williams wishes valid? Maybe. Do I expect a change? It's hard to say. I didn't think it'd come to something like this outside of the OU/Texas game, but sometimes you have to do what's necessary.

