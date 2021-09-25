Boys Varsity Soccer beats Lakewood 2 – 0

The Amherst Steele boys varsity soccer squad knocked off a tough Lakewood team on Saturday, 2-0. Blake Kubasak put the Comets up early when he dribbled up the right sideline, beat two defenders and buried a shot in the back of the net. Minutes later, Kadin Love was taken down in the box for a penalty kick and calmly placed it in the corner of the goal. Miles Gerard, Maikel Ramirez, and Tristan Harrell were stellar defensively for the Comets and Kyle Dumais turned away six shots, including a PK, to earn his third shutout of the season. Amherst Steele improved to 4-6-1 on the season and hosts SWC rival Olmsted Falls on Wednesday.