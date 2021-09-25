CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Car crashed into tree, damaged Little Britain Township home in attempt to avoid flooded street: police

By LANCASTERONLINE
Lancaster Online
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA flooded street caused a car to careen off the road and damage a Little Britain Township home Thursday morning, according to state police. The car was traveling west along Nottingham Road (Route 272) when it left the road and crashed into a tree, causing a branch to break off and strike the porch of a residence in the first block of Roberts Road at 8:53 a.m., police said in a news release. The home’s owner told police she heard a loud noise outside her residence.

