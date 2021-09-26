CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Joplin, MT

Sheriff's office: At least 3 killed in Amtrak derailment

KRMG
KRMG
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33W5Gc_0c8Cy5N400
Amtrak Train Derails In this photo provided by Kimberly Fossen people work at the scene of an Amtrak train derailment on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in north-central Montana. Multiple people were injured when the train that runs between Seattle and Chicago derailed Saturday, the train agency said. (Kimberly Fossen via AP) (Kimberly Fossen)

JOPLIN, Mont. — (AP) — At least three people were killed Saturday afternoon when an Amtrak train that runs between Seattle and Chicago derailed in north-central Montana, an official with the Liberty County Sheriff's Office said.

Dispatcher Starr Tyler told The Associated Press that three people died in the derailment. She did not have more details. Amtrak said in a statement that there were multiple injuries.

The westbound Empire Builder train derailed about 4 p.m. near Joplin, a town of about 200, Amtrak spokesman Jason Abrams said in a statement. The accident scene is about 150 miles (241 kilometers) north of Helena and about 30 miles (48 kilometers) from the border with Canada.

The train had about 141 passengers and 16 crew members onboard, Abrams said.

The train consisted of two locomotives and 10 cars, with seven of those cars derailing, he said.

Megan Vandervest, a passenger on the train who was going to visit a friend in Seattle, told The New York Times that she was awakened by the derailment.

“My first thought was that we were derailing because, to be honest, I have anxiety and I had heard stories about trains derailing,” said Vandervest, who is from Minneapolis. “My second thought was that’s crazy. We wouldn’t be derailing. Like, that doesn’t happen.”

She told the Times that the car behind hers was tilted over, the one behind that was entirely tipped over, and the three cars behind that “had completely fallen off the tracks and were detached from the train.”

Speaking from the Liberty County Senior Center, where passengers were being taken, Vandervest said it felt like “extreme turbulence on a plane.”

Amtrak was working with the local authorities to transport injured passengers and safely evacuate all other passengers, Abrams added.

“We are deeply saddened to learn local authorities are now confirming that three people have lost their lives as a result of this accident,” he said.

The National Transportation Safety Board will send a 14-member team, including investigators and specialists in railroad signals and other disciplines, to investigate the crash, spokesman Eric Weiss said.

Five Amtrak cars derailed around 3:55 p.m. Mountain Daylight Time and no other trains or equipment were involved, Weiss said. The train was traveling on a BNSF Railroad main track at the time, he said.

Photos posted to social media showed several cars on their sides. Passengers were standing alongside the tracks, some carrying luggage.

The images showed sunny skies, and it appeared the accident occurred along a straight section of tracks.

Amtrak said that because of the derailment, the Sunday westbound Empire Builder will terminate in Minneapolis, and the Sunday eastbound Empire Builder train will originate in Minneapolis.

Other recent Amtrak derailments include:

— April 3, 2016: Two maintenance workers were struck and killed by an Amtrak train going more than 100 mph in Chester, Pennsylvania. The lead engine of the train derailed.

— March 14, 2016: An Amtrak train traveling from Los Angeles to Chicago derailed in southwest Kansas, sending five cars off the tracks and injuring at least 32 people. Investigators concluded that a cattle feed delivery truck hit the track and shifted it at least a foot before the derailment.

— Oct. 5, 2015: A passenger train headed from Vermont to Washington, D.C., derailed when it hit rocks that had fallen onto the track from a ledge. The locomotive and a passenger car spilled down an embankment, derailing three other cars and injuring seven people.

— May 12, 2015: Amtrak Train 188 was traveling at twice the 50 mph speed limit as it entered a sharp curve in Philadelphia and derailed. Eight people were killed and more than 200 were injured when the locomotive and four of the train’s seven passenger cars jumped the tracks. Several cars overturned and ripped apart.

____

Associated Press Tom Krisher contributed to this report.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
KRMG

Alaska man killed when tool pierces windshield on New England highway

DANVERS, Mass. — An Alaska couple’s 45th anniversary trip to New England ended in tragedy before it ever really started after a piece of metal flew off a dump truck on Interstate 95 on Friday, piercing the windshield and killing the husband. According to the Massachusetts State Police, 69-year-old Thomas...
ALASKA STATE
KRMG

3 valets struck, killed by vehicle eluding Houston police

HOUSTON — (AP) — A driver fleeing from police in Houston struck and killed three valets before crashing in a ditch, authorities said. A patrol sergeant saw the driver doing doughnuts, or driving in circles and leaving tire tracks on the pavement, in a parking lot Friday night and tried to stop the vehicle as it sped away, Assistant Police Chief Yasar Bashir said.
HOUSTON, TX
KRMG

The Latest: 3rd Alaska hospital institutes crisis protocols

Three Alaska hospitals have now instituted crisis protocols that would allow them to ration care if needed as the state recorded the worst COVID-19 diagnosis rates in the U.S. in recent days. According to data collected by Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering, one person in every...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Vermont State
State
Washington State
Joplin, MT
Accidents
Local
Montana Traffic
Local
Montana Crime & Safety
Joplin, MT
Crime & Safety
Montana State
Montana Accidents
State
Montana State
Joplin, MT
Traffic
City
Joplin, MT
KRMG

CDC: Salmonella outbreak expands to 35 states; source remains unknown

The source of a salmonella outbreak that has sickened more than 400 people across 35 states continues to elude health officials two months after the first case was confirmed. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which continues to investigate the burst of cases, confirmed Thursday that a total of 419 cases have been diagnosed to date, resulting in 66 hospitalizations but no deaths. By contrast, only 127 cases in 27 cases had been confirmed on Sept. 21, figures that increased to 279 cases across 29 states with 26 hospitalizations only two days later.
PUBLIC HEALTH
KRMG

Texas deputy finds humor with ‘Bony Express’ passenger

HOUSTON — Call it a “humerus” post, one that should tickle your funny bone. Halloween is more than four weeks away, but that did not stop one Texas driver from trying to pull a fast one on a Houston-area interstate. Ted Heap, an officer with Harris County Constable Precinct 5,...
TEXAS STATE
KRMG

Alaska allows hospitals to ration care amid COVID spike

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — (AP) — Alaska on Saturday activated emergency crisis protocols that allow 20 medical facilities to ration care if needed as the state recorded the nation’s worst COVID-19 diagnosis rates in recent days, straining the state’s limited health care system. The declaration covers three facilities that had already...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amtrak Train#Derailment#Passenger Cars#Traffic Accident#Sheriff#The Associated Press#Empire Builder#The New York Times
KRMG

3rd Alaska hospital invokes crisis care mode in COVID spike

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — (AP) — A third Alaska hospital has instituted crisis protocols that allow it to ration care if needed as the state recorded the worst COVID-19 diagnosis rates in the U.S. in recent days, straining its limited health care system. According to data collected by Johns Hopkins University...
KRMG

The Latest: US virus mortality milestone frustrates doctors

The U.S. death toll from COVID-19 has eclipsed 700,000, with the last 100,000 people dying at a time when vaccines which overwhelmingly prevent serious illness were available to any American over the age of 12 who wanted them. The milestone reached late Friday is deeply frustrating to doctors, public health...
PUBLIC HEALTH
KRMG

Sheriff: Man attacks, kills 2 coworkers; 3rd victim critical

An electrician who got in an angry dispute with a supervisor attacked his colleagues at the Florida home they shared on a temporary work project, killing two Saturday and injuring a third who wasn't expected to survive, a sheriff said. Electrician Shun Runyon and his coworkers were living in Davenport...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Accidents
KRMG

Suspect in Houston school shooting identified, charged

HOUSTON — Police identified the suspected gunman who stormed YES Prep Southwest Secondary school in Houston, Texas, on Friday and wounded the principal as 25-year old Dexter Harold Kelsey. Kelsey has been charged with aggravated assault against a public servant and deadly conduct in the 263rd State District Court, Houston...
HOUSTON, TX
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
5K+
Followers
31K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy