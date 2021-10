In a scene that echoed Opening Night, Jose Altuve walked to the batter’s box in the first inning Friday night to the sound of boos at the Coliseum. It was tempting, then, to look ahead to this series and picture the possibilities. The A’s, division winners in the short 2020 season, and the Astros, who bounced them from the playoffs, seemed set again to vie for AL West primacy. Fittingly, they would meet six times in the season’s final 10 days.

MLB ・ 7 DAYS AGO