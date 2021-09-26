U.S. reports drop in housing prices, sales

The state’s gas tax dropped by 8.3 cents on Friday to 42.4 cents a gallon. If you are a New Jersey driver you just got a tax break. The state’s gas tax dropped by 8.3 cents on Friday to 42.4 cents a gallon. The gas tax is set each year based on fuel consumption projections. Last year there was a tax increase when gas tax revenues slumped as so many drivers stayed home during the pandemic. As of Friday, the average price for a gallon of gas in New Jersey is $3.22, so even with this tax decrease, gas prices here are still a few cents higher than the national average, according to AAA.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO