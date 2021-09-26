CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missing Navajo woman returns home one year later

By Spencer Burt
A woman who went missing about a year ago has returned home, according to the San Juan County Sheriff's Office.

Kayla Blackbird, 29, was last seen in September 2020. The sheriff's office posted on Facebook in December that they were assisting on the case, which was led by the Navajo Police Department out of Shiprock, New Mexico.

On Saturday, SJCSO provided an update that Blackbird's family told them she had returned home sometime Friday night or Saturday morning. The agency then passed the information along to Navajo PD, whose officers went to the residence and confirmed that she had returned.

READ: Tooele woman searching for answers after Navajo aunt mysteriously disappears

"The family is very grateful for her return and asks for privacy at this time," the Facebook post read.

When she was reported missing in 2020, authorities believed she was possibly endangered. However, no further information was given then or with the latest update.

