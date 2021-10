The offenses certainly weren’t packing it in early as the Kansas City Royals and Minnesota Twins embarked on the final weekend series of the regular season. Hunter Dozier (3 for 5, two runs, two RBIs) and Whit Merrifield (3 for 4, two runs, RBI) led the way with three hits apiece, and Dozier hit his 16th home run of the season as the Royals slugged their way to an 11-6 win over the Twins in front of an announced 14,293 at Kauffman Stadium on Friday night.

