Vandals knock railroad crossing into Petaluma road
Petaluma police had to close eastbound East Washington Street at Lakeville Street early Saturday after vandals knocked down a SMART railroad crossing. A witness from a nearby business told police that two men climbed onto the crossing, causing it to separate from the foundation, fall and block eastbound East Washington Street, about 1:45 a.m. The men then fled before police arrived, according to Petaluma Police Lt. Nick McGowan in a news release.www.pressdemocrat.com
