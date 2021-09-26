CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yes, the Utes managed to beat Washington State, but they didn’t exactly look good doing it

By Jeff Call
Deseret News
Deseret News
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

At the end of a turbulent week that saw it lose in triple overtime and then watch its starting quarterback leave the program, Utah almost fumbled away its Pac-12 opener. The Utes fumbled the ball an absurd seven times — they lost three of them — and the offense sputtered once again, but in the end, Utah rallied in the fourth quarter to defeat Washington State 24-13 at Rice-Eccles Stadium Saturday afternoon and, in the process, snapped a two-game losing streak.

