Canadian Justin Morneau officially inducted into the Minnesota Twins Hall of Fame
Justin Morneau isn’t just one of the greatest Minnesota Twins players of all-time, he’s one of the greatest Canadian baseball players of all-time. Period. The New Westminster, BC native was selected out of high school by the Twins in the third round of the 1999 draft and he went on to play 11 seasons with Minnesota. During that time, Morneau was selected to four consecutive All-Star Games from 2007-2010, won the AL MVP in 2006 and was a 2-time Silver Slugger Award winner.www.bardown.com
Comments / 0