Minnesota State

Canadian Justin Morneau officially inducted into the Minnesota Twins Hall of Fame

By Justin Morneau , Twitter/Twins
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJustin Morneau isn’t just one of the greatest Minnesota Twins players of all-time, he’s one of the greatest Canadian baseball players of all-time. Period. The New Westminster, BC native was selected out of high school by the Twins in the third round of the 1999 draft and he went on to play 11 seasons with Minnesota. During that time, Morneau was selected to four consecutive All-Star Games from 2007-2010, won the AL MVP in 2006 and was a 2-time Silver Slugger Award winner.

Yardbarker

Justin Morneau News

Justin Morneau is the newest member of the Minnesota Twins Hall of Fame, as he was inducted before Saturday night’s game against the Toronto Blue Jays. A fun night at Target Field ends with a visiting victory. In a lost season such as this, it would have been hard for Justin Morneau’s team Hall of Fame induction not to be the highlight of the night.
MLB
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Justin Morneau joins Twins Hall of Fame after a career beyond his dreams

Justin Morneau remembered the first time he came to Minnesota at about 15 years old for a hockey tournament at the University of Minnesota. Back then, the Canadian's dream was to play in the NHL. And if he somehow ended up in his secondary sport of baseball, playing for his favored Toronto Blue Jays was the goal.
MLB
voiceofalexandria.com

Morneau welcomed into the MN Twins Hall of Fame

(Minneapolis, MN) With sixteen other Minnesota Hall of Fame members watching and listening nearby, Justin Morneau spoke to a good crowd of fans and former players Saturday. As the latest inductee into the Twins Hall of Fame, he was full of gratefulness to all of the people that helped shape him into the man and baseball player he became.
MLB
Minnesota State
Joe Mauer
Justin Morneau
Minnesota Twins
Canada
Baseball
Sports
