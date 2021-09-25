CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Daily Pilot: Irvine could secure $1-million worth of funding to combat climate change

By Ben Brazil
nystateofpolitics.com
 9 days ago

Irvine is moving forward in a statewide competition for $1-million worth of funding to help the city achieve its ambitious goal to have a zero-carbon economy by 2030. The competition, the Cool City Challenge, was started by the Empowerment Institute, an international consulting and training organization specializing in empowering cities to meet their carbon reduction goals. As part of this initiative, three California cities will receive $1 million each to roll out their climate programs. The three recipients of the grants will also share the Carbon Neutral City Prize, which includes $25 million in funding.

nystateofpolitics.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sacramento

Gov. Newsom Unveils Plan To Vaccinate California School Kids And Employees

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS13/AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday announced the nation’s first coronavirus vaccination mandate for schoolchildren, a plan that will have all elementary through high school students get the shots once the vaccine gains final approval from the U.S. government for different age groups. The government has fully approved the COVID-19 vaccine for those 16 and over but only granted an emergency authorization for anyone 12 to 15. Once federal regulators fully approve the vaccine for that group, the state will require students in seventh through 12th grades to get vaccinated in both public and private schools, Newsom’s...
SACRAMENTO, CA
Newswise

Could Climate Change be Altering the Marine Food Web?

Newswise — STONY BROOK, NY, September 28, 2021 – Climate change is redistributing biodiversity globally, and distributional shifts of organisms often follow the speed and direction of environmental changes. Research by scientists at Stony Brook University’s School of Marine and Atmospheric Sciences (SoMAS) reveals that this phenomenon is affecting where large marine mammals are distributed relative to their prey species, which could have important implications for marine food web dynamics. Their findings are published in Scientific Reports.
ENVIRONMENT
Axios

VC firm Energize Ventures raises $330M to fund climate change action

The digital tech-focused VC and asset finance firm Energize Ventures just announced the closing of its second fund at $330 million. State of play: It's focused on "scaling and commercializing cutting-edge technologies and software across renewable energy, mobility, cybersecurity, battery storage, critical infrastructure and climate resiliency," the firm said. Driving...
ADVOCACY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
nystateofpolitics.com

Environmental advocate applauds Hochul’s air-monitoring initiative

Last February, a coalition of groups released a study on air pollution in New York City. The results were shocking. There was up to 20 times the level of air pollution in poor Black and brown communities in New York City than elsewhere. The result, according to Eddie Bautista, executive...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ndsuspectrum.com

Biden Funds Climate Change Relief

The Biden Administration announces plan to double climate change fund. The Biden Administration is working to double funding to fight climate change in developing countries. On Tuesday, Sept. 21, the United Nations held a General Assembly in which President Joe Biden spoke about his goal to provide $11.4 billion dollars for environment relief by 2024. “This will make the United States the leader of public climate finance,” said Biden.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
mauinow.com

$5 M Earmarked for Hawai‘i to Combat Climate Change, Restore Forests, Support Endangered Species

US Senator Brian Schatz (D-Hawai‘i) announced that the Hawai‘i Department of Land and Natural Resources will receive $5,298,701 from the US Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resource Conservation Service for climate-smart forest restoration. The restoration will occur in areas with the highest potential for carbon capture, and will also improve habitat...
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Climate Change#Greenhouse Gas Emissions#Economy#Carbon Neutrality#The Cool City Challenge#The Empowerment Institute#Cool Block
National Audubon Society

The West Urgently Needs Federal Funds to Address Drought, Wildfire, and Climate Change

As Congress considers several major pieces of legislation to address urgent needs in the United States, Audubon’s Western Water team is keeping a close eye on funds to address the unprecedented drought emergency in the West. Congress should use all available options to invest in immediate and long-term solutions to mitigate current disasters and enhance the climate resilience of states affected by historic drought conditions.
AGRICULTURE
southernminn.com

Big solutions you can help bring about, to combat climate change

In this, the final article in this climate series, we’ll discuss the important role individuals can play in getting our federal gov’t. to enact non-partisan, BIG solutions for climate change. There are many different solutions being discussed at the national level, but scientists and economists tell us that the solution...
ENVIRONMENT
Bakersfield Channel

Governor Gavin Newsom unveils $15 billion plan to combat climate change

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KERO) — With the raging wildfire season in California Governor Gavin Newsom visited Sequoia National Park Thursday to talk about tackling the issue. Newsom unveiled a $15 billion plan to combat climate change. He said the money will go to sustainability efforts, water and drought resilience, and California's zero-emission vehicle package.
SACRAMENTO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
pbs.org

Daily News Lesson: How nations can help address climate change

Directions: Read the summary, watch the video and answer the discussion questions. Some students may find it easier to read along with the transcript or turn on closed captions/CC. Summary: The U.N. warns that unless the world acts faster than promised, Earth’s temperatures will rise to catastrophic, irreversible levels. The...
ENVIRONMENT
reviewjournal.com

Wynn Resorts pledges to meet environmental goals to combat climate change

Wynn Resorts officials say they hope to reduce or offset all carbon dioxide produced by the company by 2050 and increase renewable energy use to 50 percent of consumption by 2030. The Las Vegas-based company on Tuesday issued its environmental, social and governance report pledging commitment to defined goals to...
LAS VEGAS, NV
wnynewsnow.com

Hochul Announces Two New Projects To Combat Climate Change During NY Climate Week

ALBANY (WENY) – New York Climate Week 2021 officially kicked off Monday, and Gov. Kathy Hochul already announced new measures to help the environment. At the Climate Week opening ceremony in New York City on Monday, the governor announced two major green energy infrastructure projects to power NYC with wind, solar, and hydropower projects from upstate New York and Canada.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC Philadelphia

Bill Gates Secures Hundreds of Millions From U.S. Firms for Climate Fight

Breakthrough Energy, a non-profit founded by Gates in 2016, announced Monday that it has secured investments from Microsoft, BlackRock, General Motors, American Airlines, Boston Consulting Group, Bank of America and ArcelorMittal. The Washington-headquartered firm said the money will be used to fund its "Breakthrough Energy Catalyst," a project launched earlier...
ADVOCACY
pewtrusts.org

Coastal ‘Blue Carbon’: An Important Tool for Combating Climate Change

Coastal wetlands, including salt marshes, mangrove forests, and seagrass meadows, are among the most productive—and threatened—ecosystems on the planet. They provide many benefits to people and nature, such as helping communities adapt to severe storms, flooding, and other climate-related threats and sequestering carbon from the water and atmosphere in their branches, leaves, roots, and underlying soils. These carbon stores are known as “blue carbon” because they are located in places where the land meets the sea. However, these wetland habitats have lost more than a third of their area over the past half-century.
ENVIRONMENT
irvinecommunitynewsandviews.org

Why Haven’t Irvine Residents Been Updated on the Orange County Power Authority … Even Though Millions of Dollars in Irvine Taxpayer Money is Funding the Project?

In November 2020, environmental advocates were excited to learn that the City of Irvine was leading the effort to establish a California Community Choice Energy program, known now as the Orange County Power Authority (OCPA). The cities of Irvine, Buena Park, Fullerton and Huntington Beach have signed on to participate...
IRVINE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy