“Here comes the bride…” — The famous words spoken by the one and only, Constance Hatchaway, who is also known as The Black Widow Bride. Constance is one of the 999 Happy Haunts within Haunted Mansion, which is located in both Disneyland in California, and in Walt Disney World in Florida. But do you know her backstory? In this article, we are diving into everything we know about Constance Hatachway, including who she was, who she married, how she died, and more!

