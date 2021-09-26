CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Giants' Kenny Golladay: Team optimistic he'll play

Cover picture for the articleThe Giants are optimistic that Golladay (hip) will suit up Sunday against the Falcons, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports. Big Blue is also optimistic that tight end Evan Engram (calf) will suit up for the first time this season. With its full complement of weapons available for the first time, New York's offense could be in line for a big game against a league-worst Falcons defense that's allowing 40 points per game, and Golladay should get more opportunities to put his big-play ability on display.

