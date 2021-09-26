Colts' Carson Wentz: Expected to start Sunday

Wentz (ankles), who is questionable on the injury report against Tennessee and will be a game-time decision, is expected to start, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. Rapoport adds that Wentz is pushing to play and the Colts have contingency plans in place if he has a setback in warmups or during the game. The Colts activated Brett Hundley from the practice squad Saturday. Hundley would likely play if Wentz can't go since Hundley took the bulk of reps in practice this week over Jacob Eason when Wentz was sidelined. However, Wentz returned to practice Friday and looks set to play even though he was limited in that session.