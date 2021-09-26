Colts' Carson Wentz: Expected to start Sunday

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wentz (ankles), who is questionable on the injury report against Tennessee and will be a game-time decision, is expected to start, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. Rapoport adds that Wentz is pushing to play and the Colts have contingency plans in place if he has a setback in warmups or during the game. The Colts activated Brett Hundley from the practice squad Saturday. Hundley would likely play if Wentz can't go since Hundley took the bulk of reps in practice this week over Jacob Eason when Wentz was sidelined. However, Wentz returned to practice Friday and looks set to play even though he was limited in that session.

Colts QB Carson Wentz leaves game after ugly ankle injury

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz exited Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Rams with an ankle injury after it got twisted during a tackle by Aaron Donald. Trailing 27-24 in the fourth quarter, Wentz was attempting to lead the Colts on a go-ahead drive with less than eight minutes left in the game. After Donald broke through the line, Wentz attempted to scramble away from the pressure to make a play.
Are Colts risking entire season by considering playing Carson Wentz vs Titans?

It’s evident each and every week in the NFL is about strategy and that the Indianapolis Colts need to hold their cards close to their chest … but are they really fooling anybody by acting as if Carson Wentz might have a chance to start at quarterback on Sunday against the Tennessee Titans?
Colts Insider Has Significant Update On QB Carson Wentz

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz got the hell beaten out of him in Sunday’s loss to the Los Angeles Rams. But the worst of it was an ankle injury. Wentz did not practice for the Colts today. He didn’t participate in the team’s walkthrough either due to the lingering injury. Wentz did not need to wear a boot thanks to reduced swelling over the past few days.
Colts Announce Concerning Update On QB Carson Wentz

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz has only played two games this season and is already dealing with injuries. Wentz, who missed time in training camp this summer due to a left foot issue that required surgery, somehow sprained both of his ankles in yesterday’s loss to the Los Angeles Rams. Head coach Frank Reich confirmed the news this afternoon.
Colts Owner Shares Honest Admission On Carson Wentz

The start of the Carson Wentz era in Indianapolis has not been an easy one. The former Philadelphia Eagles quarterback has dealt with a foot injury and two sprained ankles early in his time in Indianapolis. Wentz is expected to play on Sunday, though he likely won’t be at 100...
Colts' Carson Wentz reportedly sprained both ankles

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz sprained both ankles in Week 2 against the Los Angeles Rams, reports Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Wentz completed 20-of-31 passes for 247 yards, a touchdown, and an interception before exiting with an ankle injury in the fourth quarter on Sunday. He also added 37 rushing yards. Wentz is undergoing testing to determine the severity of the sprains. The entire Colts offense would be downgraded for Week 3 against the Tennessee Titans if Wentz is unavailable. Jacob Eason replaced Wentz against the Rams and completed 2-of-5 passes for 25 yards and an interception.
Rapoport: Carson Wentz (ankle) expected to start for Colts in Week 3

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz (ankle) is expected to start Week 3's game against the Tennessee Titans, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Barring a setback, Wentz is reportedly expected to start against the Titans on Sunday despite dealing with two sprained ankles. He is officially listed as questionable, and the Colts may wait until game time to confirm his status, but the team is "gearing him up to start".
Colts QB Carson Wentz Sits Out Practice On Thursday With Ankle Injuries

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz did not participate in team practice on Thursday as he is still dealing with injuries to both ankles, per The Athletic’s Zak Keefer. Wentz was 20-for-31 for 247 yards, a touchdown, and an interception along with five rushes for 37 yards before his exit with...
Carson Wentz To Have Ankle Evaluated Following Colts' Week 2 Loss

The injuries just keep coming for the Indianapolis Colts, and this time it's quarterback Carson Wentz dealing with yet another lower leg injury. Wentz suffered an ankle injury late in the fourth quarter on a sack attempt by Los Angeles Rams' star defensive tackle Aaron Donald on third down, forcing the Colts to settle for a field goal.
Are Carson Wentz and the Indianapolis Colts throwing away their season?

Carson Wentz’s tenure as the Indianapolis Colts’ starting quarterback hasn’t gotten off to a great start. On this week’s More Than Football podcast, PFN’s Chief NFL Analyst Trey Wingo and host Brett Yarris talk about why Wentz and the Colts have struggled so far this season. To watch this episode...
Carson Wentz gave Colts reason to believe despite brutal moments

The Indianapolis Colts fell to 0-2 on Sunday after their comeback against the Los Angeles Rams came up just short. The worst part? If Carson Wentz hadn’t rolled his ankle late in the fourth quarter, we might be talking about a different outcome. Or, you know, if the defense helped...
Carson Wentz a doubt for Colts' trip to Titans with ankle injuries

Carson Wentz could miss the Indianapolis Colts' week three trip to the Tennessee Titans after spraining both ankles in their loss to the Los Angeles Rams. Wentz left the 27-24 defeat in the fourth quarter and was unable to return after falling awkwardly in a tackle by Rams' defensive tackle Aaron Donald. Wentz then removed the shoe from his right foot and limped to the bench.
Colts News: With or without Carson Wentz, Colts have problems

INDIANAPOLIS – The Colts failing to support Carson Wentz in the pass protection department means their starting quarterback’s status is up in the air for a massive Week 3 contest. Indianapolis is 3 of 8 in the red zone so far, ranked 28th in the NFL inside the 20-yard line.
Carson Wentz’s availability for Colts trip to Tennessee hinges on sprained ankles

INDIANAPOLIS – We’re in a holding pattern with Carson Wentz, and one of Frank Reich’s trusted rules might be put to the test. Wentz did not practice Wednesday and his status for the rest of the week and availability for the Indianapolis Colts’ AFC South clash with the Tennessee Titans Sunday in Nashville are in question after he sprained both ankles in last Sunday’s to the Los Angeles Rams.
Colts might be without Carson Wentz in pivotal Titans game

The Indianapolis Colts may be without starting quarterback Carson Wentz in their next game. Carson Wentz may miss the Indianapolis Colts next game as he deals with two sprained ankles. With the team scheduled to travel and play the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, Colts head coach Frank Reich said it’s unclear whether Wentz will be available or not.
Rams rally, outlast Colts; Carson Wentz injured

Matthew Stafford passed for 278 yards and two touchdowns as the Los Angeles Rams rallied from a fourth-quarter deficit for a 27-24 victory Sunday over the host Indianapolis Colts. Cooper Kupp caught nine passes for 163 yards and two touchdowns and running back Darrell Henderson Jr. had 53 yards on...
