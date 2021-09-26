CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Annual Maryland Seafood Festival Concludes Sunday At Sandy Point State Park

By CBS Baltimore Staff
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — The two-day 53rd Maryland Seafood Festival concludes Sunday at Annapolis’ Sandy Point State Park.

The tradition features the 30th annual Crab Soup Cook-off, music, exhibits, crafts and of course, seafood.

That said, only a limited number of steamed crabs will be available onsite from Jimmy’s Famous Seafood for those who did not preorder. Prices for crabs will be higher this year than previously due to the limited availability of crabs and crab meat, festival organizers said.

Festival organizers this year have partnered with the Annapolis Social League to bring sporting tournaments, including beach volleyball, beach soccer, KamJam, spikeball, corn hole and kickball, to the event.

A portion of the proceeds goes to local nonprofit organizations. Tickets are available online and at the event.

‘It’s Been Rough’: Kennedy Krieger To Host Conference Aimed To Help Identify Trauma In Children

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Kennedy Krieger is hosting a two-day conference to teach professionals how to identify trauma in children. The conference focuses on dealing with trauma kids may be experiencing after enduring the coronavirus pandemic, the battle against systemic racism and ongoing violence in the community. The goal is to prevent children from experiencing negative long-term effects from trauma. “Interesting enough, three kids can witness the same homicide and two children may have coping skills to handle that experience and the third child may not and may feel a great impact, so trauma is not all the same,” Kennedy Krieger Center for Child...
BALTIMORE, MD
Students At Morgan State University Partner With The American Red Cross For Blood Drive

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Students on the campus of Morgan State University are working with the American Red Cross to raise awareness for blood donations needed for people who suffer from Sickle Cell Anemia. WJZ has also partnered with the Red Cross to shed light on the critical need for blood donors in the African American community. Fifty first-time blood donors donated on the campus of Morgan State University on Wednesday. “I know there is a shortage of blood donations, and, so, I thought that if I was eligible, then I should participate,” Morgan State University student Audrey Tchoufi said. The drive, put on by...
BALTIMORE, MD
Classroom Concerns: 16,559 Students Quarantined, 4,042 Confirmed Student Covid-19 Cases In Maryland Schools

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland’s Board of Education revealed Tuesday there have been 4,042 confirmed cases among students in schools statewide and 681 cases among staff members. At least,16,559 students have been quarantined, along with 784 staff members since schools reopened. And those numbers do not include cases this week. Maryland state board of education chart shows 4,042 confirmed student #COVID19 cases and 681 among staff; 16,559 students have been quarantined; 784 staff have been quarantined (updated Sept 22) @wjz pic.twitter.com/JTGQTBbFcN — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) September 28, 2021 Barbara Carter is outraged over the handling of the covid outbreak at her grandson’s school, Cherry Hill...
MARYLAND STATE
SEE IT: Crowds Turn Violent At Six Flags America Over The Weekend

BOWIE, Md. (WJZ) — It was a chaotic weekend at Six Flags America in Prince George’s County after several fights broke out in the parking lot. “My daughter called me and she was screaming that she was jumped,” mother of teenage girl attacked at Six Flags America. WJZ spoke to a mother who asked to remain anonymous who said her 14-year-old daughter was caught in the middle of the chaos and violence that erupted at the amusement park Saturday night. “I don’t think anyone knew anyone. I don’t think anyone cared. It’s like this is what they went there for.. and if I...
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
