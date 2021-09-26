Annual Maryland Seafood Festival Concludes Sunday At Sandy Point State Park

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — The two-day 53rd Maryland Seafood Festival concludes Sunday at Annapolis’ Sandy Point State Park.

The tradition features the 30th annual Crab Soup Cook-off, music, exhibits, crafts and of course, seafood.

That said, only a limited number of steamed crabs will be available onsite from Jimmy’s Famous Seafood for those who did not preorder. Prices for crabs will be higher this year than previously due to the limited availability of crabs and crab meat, festival organizers said.

Festival organizers this year have partnered with the Annapolis Social League to bring sporting tournaments, including beach volleyball, beach soccer, KamJam, spikeball, corn hole and kickball, to the event.

A portion of the proceeds goes to local nonprofit organizations. Tickets are available online and at the event.