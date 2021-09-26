Nicki Minaj Ends Live Hiatus With SURPRISE Performance at Lil Baby’s LA Show
Nicki Minaj made her grand return to the stage tonight with an unannounced performance at Lil Baby‘s Los Angeles Staples Center show. The femcee has been on a break of sorts since the birth of her son last year. More recently, she revealed that she bailed on an appearance at the MTV Video Music Awards last month due to concerns around the COVID-19 vaccine. A remark which ignited a chaotic set of weeks for Minaj.thatgrapejuice.net
