CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Nicki Minaj Ends Live Hiatus With SURPRISE Performance at Lil Baby’s LA Show

thatgrapejuice.net
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNicki Minaj made her grand return to the stage tonight with an unannounced performance at Lil Baby‘s Los Angeles Staples Center show. The femcee has been on a break of sorts since the birth of her son last year. More recently, she revealed that she bailed on an appearance at the MTV Video Music Awards last month due to concerns around the COVID-19 vaccine. A remark which ignited a chaotic set of weeks for Minaj.

thatgrapejuice.net

Comments / 1

Related
hotnewhiphop.com

Nicki Minaj Shares Photos With Rihanna, A$AP Rocky, & Her Son "Papa Bear"

Nicki Minaj has shared pictures from her recent hang-out with Rihanna and A$AP Rocky, and luckily for us, we also got new snaps of the Queen's baby boy, affectionately referred to as "Papa Bear." Last week, Nicki Minaj shared some recent photos of her adorable little boy, Papa Bear, with...
MUSIC
E! News

Nicki Minaj Shares Sweet Glimpse Into Life at Home With Her Baby Boy

Watch: Nicki Minaj Shares Priceless Reaction to Her Baby Speaking. Nicki Minaj is letting fans see her super connection with her young son. On Thursday, Sept. 2, the 38-year-old "Super Bass" rapper shared an Instagram video featuring herself and husband Kenneth Petty with their son, who they welcomed on Sept. 30, 2020. The star affectionally refers to the little guy as "Papa Bear" but has yet to publicly share his real name.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nicki Minaj
Person
Lil Baby
New York Post

How Doja Cat went from watching the VMAs to hosting and performing

She puts the “purr” in performance. And as host of the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards, pop provocateur Doja Cat is making hiss-tory. “Wowowowowowow,” tweeted the “Planet Her” hitmaker, 25, announcing her appointment as mistress of ceremonies at this year’s VMAs. She’s also nominated for five awards, including video of...
BROOKLYN, NY
nickiswift.com

Why Travis Scott Can't Stand Nicki Minaj

Travis Scott is without a doubt one of the most popular rappers today. Plus, his on-and-off again relationship with Kylie Jenner finds him constantly in the news. But Scott is perfectly capable of making headlines on his own. The rapper has had multiple hit songs, including "Goosebumps," and "SICKO MODE." His recent collaboration with McDonalds was highly successful according to Business Insider, proving that fans are ready to support the rapper in all of his ventures, musical or not.
CELEBRITIES
Complex

Nicki Minaj Reacts to Not Being Invited to Lil Wayne’s Birthday Party, Mack Maine Responds

ComplexCon returns to Long Beach Nov. 6 - 7 with hosts J. Balvin and Kristen Noel Crawley, performances by A$AP Rocky and Turnstile, and more shopping and drops. No one can deny the magic that was created by Lil Wayne and Young Money when the label was at its height, an era that birthed two of the biggest rappers to grace this earth in Nicki Minaj and Drake. So when several Young Money artists (including Drizzy) gathered to celebrate Wayne’s 39th birthday, Minaj wondered why she didn’t get an invite.
CELEBRITIES
EW.com

Nicki Minaj says she dropped out from MTV VMAs days before the show

MTV made a last-minute addition of Normani to the awards show lineup of performers. Anyone watching the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards shouldn't expect to see Nicki Minaj. The rapper tweeted on Thursday that she has pulled out of performing at the show — just days before airtime. "I just...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Performances#Lil Baby S
hotnewhiphop.com

Nicki Minaj Gets Petty With Drake, Lil Wayne, & Mack Maine

Come on, now... you can't have a Young Money reunion without The Queen!. This week, Drake, Lil Wayne, Mack Maine, and a bunch of other Young Money-affiliated artists and executives met up for Lil Wayne's thirty-ninth birthday, celebrating together and remembering all of the good times they had back in the day. They shared pictures all over social media, but one very notable person was missing from the shots: Nicki Minaj. The superstar rapper seemingly wasn't invited to the get-together, prompting her to playfully throw some shade on Instagram.
CELEBRITIES
Fox News

Lil Nas X gives birth to new album 'Montero'

Congratulations are in order for Lil Nas X — who labored for months before finally giving birth to his debut album, "Montero." The gleefully button-pushing "Industry Baby" singer-rapper marked the occasion with a new promotional video, shared with his 10.7 million followers through Instagram on Friday. The now-viral clip depicts...
CELEBRITIES
nickiswift.com

This Is What 50 Cent Wants To Do With Nicki Minaj

50 Cent has now revealed what his dream collaboration with Nicki Minaj would be. In the past, 50 admitted that he's a big fan of hers. "She has a lane that's been closed that she just busted open on her own, and she's an amazing talent," he told MTV in 2010. "A lot of artists, I personally am not excited by, but her, particularly, she impressed me on that 'Bottoms Up' remix."
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Blavity

Nicki Minaj Just Disrespected An Elder

Update (Sept. 14, 2021): The blowback around Nicki Minaj's decision not to get vaccinated — which she publicized in the wake of the Met Gala's vaccination requirement — is getting ugly. In a Monday tweet, the 38-year-old rapper revealed she's opting out of getting the vaccine until she has more...
CELEBRITIES
AceShowbiz

Rihanna and Nicki Minaj Cozy Up to Respective Partners A$AP Rocky and Kenneth Petty on Double Date

Aside from sharing a picture of the reunion, the 'Anaconda' raptress posts a video of her and the 'Take a Bow' hitmaker blowing kisses and fixing their hair. AceShowbiz - Caribbean stars Rihanna and Nicki Minaj have reunited. While enjoying a double date, the "Anaconda" femcee and the "Take a Bow" hitmaker cozied up to their respective partners, A$AP Rocky and Kenneth Petty.
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

Birdman Boasts About Dividing $1.4B Between Drake, Lil Wayne & Nicki Minaj

Atlanta, GA – Cash Money Records CEO/co-founder Bryan “Birdman” Williams sat down for an extensive interview with the Big Facts Podcast earlier this week. During the 100-minute long conversation, the veteran music executive spoke on a myriad of topics, including that infamous kiss with Lil Wayne, his past issues with Charlamagne Tha God and Cash Money rumors.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Nicki Minaj's Son Papa Bear Turns 1

Nicki Minaj's loyal legion of fans is currently celebrating her son's first birthday. It's crazy to think that a year has already gone by, but Nicki's baby boy, who is affectionately nicknamed Papa Bear, is officially one year old. Papa Bear Petty was born on September 30, 2020, and while...
CELEBRITIES
Mic

Lil Nas X delivered his baby, 'Montero,' along with an ill-fated love story

It's wild to think about what a gargantuan star Lil Nas X was before he ever released an album. On September 17, the beloved musical artist finally "gave birth" to his first record, Montero, after building anticipation with a quirky and entertaining press campaign that included a pregnancy announcement, charitable registry and a baby bump photoshoot reminiscent of those done by Beyoncé, Cardi B and Nicki Minaj.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy